Disgruntled Passenger Puts Chewing Gum on Woman's Hair, Dunks it in Coffee for Blocking TV View

Arguments and fights often do take place in aircraft. Blame it on the lack of space or just the nature of people. But this was surely one of the bizarre incidents involving a prankster. A passenger put chewing gum and a lollipop on a woman’s hair after she was blocking the view of the in-flight monitor. In a video, a woman appears to block the view of the passenger’s TV in the seat behind her by covering it with her long blonde hair. So in order to possibly teach her a lesson the passenger sticks chewing gum on it. Next thing we see is that she uses something like a nail clipper to cut some pieces of the hair. After doing that, she dunks the woman’s hair in her coffee tumbler and sticks a lollipop to it.

An airhostess, who is wearing a black face mask, walks past while all of this is happening but she seems to just ignore it. The woman sitting in the front is constantly seen flicking her hair over but seems oblivious to what’s happening behind her. The woman gets up for using the washroom and then too she didn’t notice the damage done to her hair.

Originally the clip was shared on video sharing portal TikTok. It is not know where the aircraft was bound for. Many people in the comments section of the video have raised questions on the authenticity of the video.

Some users are of the opinion that the woman’s is fake. One person who sided with the person who stuck chewing gum wrote, “At first, I was with the lady in the front but after she kept throwing her hair back I feel like she got what she deserved.”

One person said that it is just impossible than the woman in the front row would not know if such damage is done to her tresses. Another user claimed that it was possible a staged video while many others said it was a fake video.