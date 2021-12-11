Disgruntled Worker, Who was Tired of 'Complaining' Boss, Blows up Warehouse in Thailand

A disgruntled worker in Thailand blew up an oil warehouse because she was tired of her ‘complaining’ boss. According to Daily Mail, Ann Sriya (38) allegedly set a piece of paper on fire and threw it on to a fuel container, causing a blaze that engulfed the Prapakorn Oil warehouse in Nakhon Pathom province. After she was arrested, she confessed to committing arson and said that she could not put up with the stress her boss, Pipat Ungprapakorn (65), was causing her. In the CCTV footage, she was seen walking into the warehouse with what seemed like a burning piece of paper in her hand. “Another clip appears to show flames flickering on top of a container in the single-storey warehouse, which stores thousands of gallons of oil tanks. The inferno, which caused £900,000 (Rs 9,04,46,378) worth of damages, spread quickly due to the flammable material in the tanks," reported Daily Mail.

Watch the video here:

The fire reportedly damaged 10 houses too. More than 40 fire engines worked together for four hours to control the inferno. The firefighters had to stop the burning oil from spilling onto a canal and reaching a nearby residential area. The report added that Major General Chomchawin Purthananon said: “This is the second time a fire has started from this factory. The woman has been working for Prapakorn Oil for nine years. She said her employer complained to her and caused her stress every day, and she did not expect the fire she started to cause this level of damage." Fortunately, there were no casualties. A villager received burn injuries on her arm and was rushed to the hospital. Photos of the incident show black smoke billowing out from the warehouse and large fireballs.

