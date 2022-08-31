'Disgusted': Olympic Swimmer Reacts to Thousands of 'Sexist' Comments on Her Beach Photo

Italian swimmer and Olympic champion Linda Cerruti has lashed out at thousands of sexist trolls who subjected a photo of her at the beach to brutal misogynistic trolling. Last week, she took to Instagram to express her angst over the ‘sexist’ and ‘vulgar’ comments that she received.

The 28-year-old swimmer had won a total of eight medals (six silver and two bronze) at the European Aquatics Championships. On August 22, she shared a picture on Instagram in which she posed with all of her medals hung over her legs.

While most appreciated the Olympian’s artistic pose, the picture also became a subject of criticism by many. But Cerruti hit back at the critics in a post on Instagram and attached a screenshot of the offensive comments she received.

She started by explaining that the picture was taken at the beach where she always goes and where she developed her first dreams. It therefore held a great symbolic value for her.

She further said that the photo showed her in an artistic pose which is typical of her sport and described the recent European Aquatic Championship as the best one of her career since she won eight medals there.

Her picture was taken by several newspapers. Cerruti said that one of her friends sent her a post which was shared by one of the newspapers on their Facebook page. Upon opening the post and reading the comments, she was left completely disgusted.

“I am literally shocked and disgusted by the hundreds, probably thousands, of inappropriate, sexist comments and vulgar people responsible for them,” she wrote, adding that she finds it shameful and it breaks her heart to see people making jokes about her body and sexualising it instead of focusing on her hard work and professional achievements.

“Is a bum and two legs really what’s left, the main topic to talk about?” she said, adding that the only thing she can do is to report these inappropriate comments.

She also thanked all the people who defended and supported her. Her post has received over 65,000 likes so far and ha also got tremendous support from fans.

