'Disgusting': Comedian Samay Raina Lambasted Over Sexist Joke on Abortions

Comedian Samay Raina seemed to think he really did something with a sexist joke pertaining to abortions, at a time when Roe v Wade overturning in the US is seeing immense protest from women over bodily autonomy. Raina, in a distasteful “joke” posted on Twitter, wrote, “Parso maine aadha ghanta sochke meri girlfriend pe ek funny tweet likha tha, usko pasand nahi aaya toh usne delete karwa diya, kal ko jabh mai abortion karwaane bolu tabh mat bolna my body my choice (I had written a funny tweet on my girlfriend, she made me delete it because she didn’t like it; if I tell her to get an abortion next, she shouldn’t say ‘my body my choice’).” After getting lambasted, Raina stood by his tweets and said that he was being ironic.

Raina also cracked several other jokes in continuation to the original tweet. One reads: “Had made a simple joke saying ‘My girlfriend made me delete my funny tweet so I guess I can now make her delete her fetus’. Was an obviously ironical joke. She didn’t like the joke and said I need to change it immediately and I did. The joke now beings with ‘My ex girlfriend…'” He also got into scuffles with several Twitter users who criticised him.

Guys relax, it's just a joke, she didn't make me delete my tweet — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 5, 2022

Had made a simple joke saying 'My girlfriend made me delete my funny tweet so I guess I can now make her delete her fetus'. Was an obviously ironical joke.

She didn't like the joke and said I need to change it immediately and I did. The joke now beings with 'My ex girlfriend…' — Samay Raina (@ReheSamay) July 6, 2022

this is what samay raina has been doing in the name of comedy pic.twitter.com/sG0gcnXLDq — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) July 5, 2022

samay raina seems like the type of person to try and joke at a funeral and blame the dead person for ruining the mood — Ana de Aamras (@superachnural) July 5, 2022

samay raina is what happens when the unfunniest person in the group gets hyped up out of pity — pintu2 (@pintutoo) July 5, 2022

Samay Raina, you better comment on your parents and not mine. Ask your women audience if it's triggering or not. These people are potential criminals who go around joking about women's body & think it's fine to "abuse" somebody in the name of a joke. https://t.co/oWrvO0hZiA — Hrishi Raj Anand (@hrishirajanand_) July 5, 2022

Samay Raina made a sexist "joke" and started talking about himself as if he's the second coming of Martin Luther King pic.twitter.com/mB4QeewZeK — Mohit Kumar (@iamsportsgeek) July 5, 2022

an unknown fact about samay raina is that even though google says he’s 24 years old he’s actually 70 which is the reason his humour is still stuck in 1950s https://t.co/UQazjZToa0 — avg woke cancel culture kid (@oopspuruagain) July 5, 2022

Twitter certainly wants Raina to reevaluate his comedic skills.

