Did Disha Patani Forget That She's Not Supposed to Copy Paste Caption for Instagram Posts?
The Bollywood actress was massively trolled for her apparent goof up with a caption for a promotional video on Instagram
Image credits: Disha Patani / Instagram |@themdavesaves / Twitter
"Disha Patani is an advertising agency nightmare," quipped a Twitter user while describing the actor's apparent goof-up while posting a promotional video for a brand on Instagram.
In today's day and age, brands are leaving no stones unturned by roping in social media stars and offering them big bucks to have their products reach millions of users across the globe. Remember how Kylie Jenner makes a whopping million dollar for every sponsored post on Instagram?
Closer home, Bollywood actress Disha Patani was apparently chosen by Samsung to push their upcoming series from her Instagram account. Patani obliged and shared a sponsored video with her 17 million followers.
But there's a minor hiccup.
In what seems like a glaring gaffe, Patani 'copy-pasted' the instructions given by the agency while captioning the video which was followed by her praising the smartphone for its 'ultra wide' camera.
Here's how the caption read:
"Hey - final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below"
And then, sure as day, was pasted the the actual caption forwarded by the company in which Disha is raving about the Samsung Galaxy M Series.
The faux pas by Patani was first noticed by a Twitter handle @themdavesaves.
Twitterati collectively facepalmed with the exact same joke.
Others went easy on her and blamed the actress' social media team.
Unfortunately, she isn't alone. Another actress who didn't read-the-brief-before-sharing a sponsored post is Anushka Sharma. Last year, Sharma posted a couple of pictures through her official Twitter handle highlighting the prowess of the camera present on the Google Pixel by using an iPhone device.
