Did Disha Patani Forget That She's Not Supposed to Copy Paste Caption for Instagram Posts?

disha patani is an advertising agency nightmare pic.twitter.com/mlu6gkhure

— n (@themdavesaves) January 22, 2019

A dream client for any marketing agency 😍 #DishaPatanipic.twitter.com/p1y8aG8Iqr — Tamil Deadpool (@tamildeadpool) January 22, 2019



.@DishPatani would soon be looking for a new social media agency. Interested applicants please prepare your resume.

PS: @SamsungMobileIN is going through a rough patch. Quit social for sometime, maybe. #SamsungMobile #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/sawaYlVH0e



— Yathartha Sharma (@shree_maan) January 22, 2019

Ctrl C+ Ctrl V isn't enough to copy. It requires brain too 😂 — Vishesh Arora (@vishesharora19) January 22, 2019



Copy Paste kaise karte hai yeh Disha ko Patani

— LowCash Rahul (@NayaGamer) January 22, 2019

Lol ! She is directionless ( Disha pata-nahi )! — sidharth (@sidharthcr) January 22, 2019



Her name says it all... “Disha Pata ni”

— VishaLL Kalwani (@IamVishaLL) January 22, 2019

Copy Paste karne ki sahi Disha Patani — Vishvesh Mishra (@VishveshMishra) January 23, 2019



Her Social media team*

— Krutika (@Kkrutikat) January 23, 2019

Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

"Disha Patani is an advertising agency nightmare," quipped a Twitter user while describing the actor's apparent goof-up while posting a promotional video for a brand on Instagram.In today's day and age, brands are leaving no stones unturned by roping in social media stars and offering them big bucks to have their products reach millions of users across the globe. Remember how Kylie Jenner makes a whopping million dollar for every sponsored post on Instagram?Closer home, Bollywood actress Disha Patani was apparently chosen by Samsung to push their upcoming series from her Instagram account. Patani obliged and shared a sponsored video with her 17 million followers.But there's a minor hiccup.In what seems like a glaring gaffe, Patani 'copy-pasted' the instructions given by the agency while captioning the video which was followed by her praising the smartphone for its 'ultra wide' camera.Here's how the caption read:"Hey - final video is here. Will mail you the high res video in something so please use that as the final video to be uploaded. Caption below"And then, sure as day, was pasted the the actual caption forwarded by the company in which Disha is raving about the Samsung Galaxy M Series.The faux pas by Patani was first noticed by a Twitter handle @themdavesaves.Twitterati collectively facepalmed with the exact same joke.Others went easy on her and blamed the actress' social media team.Unfortunately, she isn't alone. Another actress who didn't read-the-brief-before-sharing a sponsored post is Anushka Sharma. Last year, Sharma posted a couple of pictures through her official Twitter handle highlighting the prowess of the camera present on the Google Pixel by using an iPhone device.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.