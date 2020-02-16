Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Disha Patani Loves Adventure So Much, She'd Go to Mars if Given a Chance

ISRO, are you listening?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 16, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
Disha Patani Loves Adventure So Much, She'd Go to Mars if Given a Chance
Image for representation. Credits: News18.

Disha Patani is known for her love of adventure and her fitness quotient usually remains high above the average expected from a Bollywood actress.

Her Instagram is proof that she works out pretty regularly, as well as her travel photos add to the fact that she's going any lengths for an adventure.

In her recent movie, Malang, Patani plays a character on screen who takes part in extreme sports like cliff diving.

But how extreme is Patani willing to go?

Hosting a session of "#AskDisha" on Twitter, she took to answering fan's questions they wanted to ask her.

As one of the questions, a fan asked her if she would like to go to Mars if she was given the chance.

Surprisingly, she said yes.

While not humanly possible yet, space science may soon put humans on the moon. When they do, maybe Patani will be in line for it. ISRO, are you listening?

Patani has an intense fitness regime to help her maintain her figure. Disha works out twice a day, She focuses on cardio in the morning, which includes dancing, kick boxing or gymnastics. Meanwhile, in the evening, she lifts weights.

View this post on Instagram

Back to the grind💪🏽

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

