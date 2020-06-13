BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Disha Patani, NCP Leaders Wish Aaditya Thackeray on His 30th Birthday

Disha Patani, NCP Leaders Wish Aaditya Thackeray on His 30th Birthday

As the President of Yuva Sena celebrates his birthday today on June 13, Twitterati did not shy away from pouring their love for him.

  • Last Updated: June 13, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
Aaditya Thackeray, the youngest minister in Maharashtra government, has managed to win many hearts with his smile and dedication to do hard work. Aaditya is the Minister of Environment and Climate, Tourism, and Protocol.


Be it actively engaging in debates or showing social media presence, Aaditya’s ways have made a place into people’s hearts. The dynamic leader already has a book published in his name. My Thoughts in White and Black, published in 2007, was a collection of poems.


As the President of Yuva Sena celebrates his birthday today on June 13, Twitterati did not shy away from pouring their love for him.


Bollywood actress and his friend Disha Patani, who shares her birthday with Aaditya, took to Twitter to extend greetings for the day. “Happiest b’day

@AUThackeray, stay the amazing you and keep shining,” she wrote.




Shiv Sena also wished their shining star in a Maharashtrian style.




Other politicians from Maharashtra also wished their young visionary on his birthday, praying for good luck.










Here are some other tweets:






To celebrate his birthday, Aaditya has requested people and well-wishers to not spend money on hoardings, garlands and cakes. He has decided not to celebrate his birthday in the wake of COVID-19 situation in the country.

