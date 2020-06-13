Disha Patani, NCP Leaders Wish Aaditya Thackeray on His 30th Birthday

Aaditya Thackeray, the youngest minister in Maharashtra government, has managed to win many hearts with his smile and dedication to do hard work. Aaditya is the Minister of Environment and Climate, Tourism, and Protocol.







Be it actively engaging in debates or showing social media presence, Aaditya’s ways have made a place into people’s hearts. The dynamic leader already has a book published in his name. My Thoughts in White and Black, published in 2007, was a collection of poems.







As the President of Yuva Sena celebrates his birthday today on June 13, Twitterati did not shy away from pouring their love for him.







Bollywood actress and his friend Disha Patani, who shares her birthday with Aaditya, took to Twitter to extend greetings for the day. “Happiest b’day



@AUThackeray, stay the amazing you and keep shining,” she wrote.







Happiest b’day @AUThackeray stay the amazing you and keep shining ❤️ — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 13, 2020





Shiv Sena also wished their shining star in a Maharashtrian style.











Other politicians from Maharashtra also wished their young visionary on his birthday, praying for good luck.







Heartiest birthday greetings to Dear. @AUThackeray. It is good to see the dedication of young & passionate leaders towards the betterment of society. May the almighty bless you with good health, happiness, & success, & may you achieve many more milestones ahead. #AadityaThackeray pic.twitter.com/itrFeLgyg1 — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) June 13, 2020





Wishing a very happy birthday to a visionary young leader & a humble human being, my friend Aditya Thackeray Ji.

May almighty give you more strength to work for the future of Maharashtra. @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/p22UVx7CmE — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) June 13, 2020





Wishing @AUThackeray a very Happy Birthday. May almighty give you strength & best health to keep up the good work for our state. pic.twitter.com/v6upP9HNkz — Aditi Nalawde (@adi_nal) June 13, 2020





Wishing happy birthday to my dear friend @AUThackeray and One of Maharashtra government’s most promising ministers. The state has lots of expectations from you and I wish you best for the same. pic.twitter.com/QuK1zlWm7F — Dhiraj V Deshmukh (@MeDeshmukh) June 13, 2020





Here are some other tweets:







Happy Birthday to the Young n Dynamic Leader @AUThackeray who always Stands For and With his People. pic.twitter.com/X8Gad9Bxei — Dr.Sanket Bhosale (@DrrrSanket) June 12, 2020





Happy happy birthday @AUThackeray !

Really happy and proud of you for leading the way you have been ...P.s I still like the cricketer in you more ❤️ #Happybirthday pic.twitter.com/PXTAuPY5Ln — Abhishek Kapur (@AbhishekKapur10) June 13, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to a visionary young leader & a humble human being Aditya Thackeray Ji.

May almighty give you more strength to work for the future of Maharashtra. @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/hLErNYIeGS — Amit H. Meshram (@AmitHMeshram4) June 13, 2020





To celebrate his birthday, Aaditya has requested people and well-wishers to not spend money on hoardings, garlands and cakes. He has decided not to celebrate his birthday in the wake of COVID-19 situation in the country.