Disha Patani Shares TikTok Star's Remake of Her Clothes on 'No Budget'

There's no dearth on the Internet for people who re-create fashion. To stand out from the crowd, you have to be truly unique.

For 24-year-old TikTok star Neel Ranaut, it's his uniqueness which creates a personal brand a different kind of recreation. Sharbajit Sarkar, a 24-year-old lawyer from Tripura has a whole different persona online, under the name 'Neel Ranaut.'

Ranaut's unique ability - making outfits on a 'no-budget.' Branding himself as a "no-cost" fashion re-creator, the 'designer' reveals that he creates his bizarre outfits by spending 'no money' on them.

Ranaut, who first went viral for recreating one of Deepika Padukone's outfits using leaves from a banana tree, thought it was a one-time thing. Now, he has even celebrities like Disha Patani sharing his work again on their stories.

Disha Patani who is seen in Malang which is currently playing in theaters, shared Ranaut's outfit recreation on her Instagram story.

Ranaut had earlier re-created the outfit which was shared by fan pages, till they made their way to the star.

In an earlier interview with News18, Ranaut had explained how he recreates fashion at zero-cost. "If I had a budget of a 100 or 200 rupees a day, my outfits would be different. But I make them from ordinary items I already have, like leaves, brooms and items form a shop my friend owns," Ranuat tells News18. "I borrow the items, then return them without having opened them or even used them much. These are things like shampoo or noodle packets which can't be damaged, and are returned as I received them," he explained.

Ranaut often uses bizzare substances to re-create the outfits.

