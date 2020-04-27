BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Disheartening to Hear Domestic Violence Exists Even Today: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the ongoing Cricket World Cup (Shikhar Dhawan Twitter)

With people staying at home amid coronavirus lockdown, reports of domestic violence have also come out a lot more in recent times.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 1:13 PM IST
India opener Shikhar Dhawan and wife Ayesha on Monday put out a video on social media to send an important message regarding domestic violence.

Dhawan, who is currently spending time with his family during the lockdown period, urged people to put an end to this social evil by choosing the right partner for themselves.

His Twitter post read: "While I enjoy my time at home with my loving family, I am truly sad and disheartened and sad to hear about domestic violence still existing in today's time and we need to put an end to it. Choose a kind and loving partnership and say no to violence."

India is currently on a nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. In India, more than 27,000 people have been infected by the virus so far while in excess of 850 individuals have lost their lives.

In normal circumstances, Dhawan would currently be playing for Delhi Capitals in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the pandemic the tournament has been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

