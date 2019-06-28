'Disinterested' Bear Crosses the Path of Stunned Marathon Runners in US Like a Boss

A marathon race in United States was brought to a brief halt after a black bear emerged out of the woods onto the trail.

Leadville Trail Marathon participants were awestruck during the 15 to 20-second encounter in Colorado Springs as the bear “charged across the road through a gap in the runners and disappeared in the brush,” Runner’s World reports.

Runner Pete Peterson said the bear didn't seem to care about the runners. His friend Quentin Genke was the first to spot the bear between mile 12 and 13 of the race.

He said the bear didn’t look “interested" in participating in the race “So I reached into my pocket and grabbed my phone quick and yelled, ‘Bear!’

Suddenly, “everyone froze,” Peterson told Runner’s World. He said the runners let the “bear do what it was going to do, and it found a gap in the runners to cross and then took off into the brush.

Everyone just looked at each other like, ‘Did that really just happen?’ It was so casual. That was what was funny about it. In trail races, we see wildlife all the time, but you never expect a bear to jump out in front of you when you’re in a mountain race,” he was quoted as saying.

“I thought of the old running saying that’s like, when you see a bear or a wild animal, you don’t have to outrun the animal, you have to outrun the people around you,” Genke joked. “I looked around and said, ‘I think I could outrun one or two of these people,’” he told Runner’s World.

“So blessed to be living in Colorado. Where else can you run a trail marathon in June with blue skies, green evergreens and white snow capped mountains? The Leadville Marathon did not disappoint nor did running it with a great friend Pete and his daughter. First time I ever had a black bear come out of the woods and run between runners,” he said in a Facebook post.