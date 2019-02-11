LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Disney Fans are Screaming in Horror After Watching Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'

Calling the teaser a 'parody' of the animated-classic 'Aladdin', fans weren't impressed by the modern day genie played by Will Smith.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:February 11, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
YouTube screengrab: Walt Disney Studios
“You really don’t know who I am? Genie, wishes, lamp? None of that ringing a bell?” asks a curious genie in the opening scene played by Will Smith in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin.

The minute-long teaser, dropped at the night of 2019 Grammys, has already been met with strong reactions, with 14K likes and 10K dislikes on YouTube, and a lot of speculation on Twitter and Reddit regarding Smith's casting and portrayal of the "very-blue" genie, that, according to them is the stuff of nightmares.

Calling the teaser a "parody" of the OG Aladdin, Disney fans were quick to share their thoughts about the modern day genie.












































The teaser posted by Disney's official Twitter handle shared a similar fate.












Fans on YouTube were livid.

"Will Smith looks like he meet up with Willy Wonka and tried that gum that makes you blow up as a big blueberry," wrote one.

"Lol I burst out laughing when I saw Will Smith. He does not look good."

"So James Cameron isn’t directing Avatar 2?"


Not all very of the same opinion though.





The Guy Ritchie-directed film, which also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Navid Negahban as the Sultan.

Aladdin is set to release on May 24 this year.
