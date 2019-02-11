Disney Fans are Screaming in Horror After Watching Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'



Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/NzMDOgvkkz

— Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 11, 2019



Just saw the #Aladdin preview. Totally sold up until I saw the genie. pic.twitter.com/kqmQ3IMtC3



— Sam (@_SamanthasLife) February 11, 2019





First look at Will Smith as the Genie in the up coming live action Aladdin pic.twitter.com/yFLxrVJXv2

— Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) February 11, 2019



Was down for that #Aladdin trailer the whole way thru til I saw blue Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/bSBf02ul2c



— Jv Joe (@JvJoeontheRadio) February 11, 2019





Will Smith in Aladdin movie be like pic.twitter.com/Zn6DS3Ci2L

— Chris (@MykonosFan) February 11, 2019



This looks like a blue version of Shrek. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/7xCEg46WvS



— Caillou Pettis (@CaillouPettis) February 11, 2019





When Will Smith’s face popped up on that poorly animated blue genie. #Aaladin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/mHMDcyQQau

— lack toast and tolerance (@shanejbernard) February 11, 2019



They got Will Smith looking like a blue Xerxes LMFAO pic.twitter.com/QA001cN9mC



— tg (@TGTheTruth) February 11, 2019





How dare Will Smith play a genie and take away acting work from actual genies. pic.twitter.com/bJCGiwcYGc



— LEARN TO COPE (@BridgetPhetasy) February 11, 2019





Basically when I saw a blue Will Smith pop up on my screen #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/6SBGyeIZCh

— A n a (@radshadeofblue) February 11, 2019



Time to rewind Aladdin pic.twitter.com/n2Y1C6Wght



— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) February 11, 2019





Will Smith as the genie looks like what one of those kids from the 90’s Fruit Gushers commercials would look like if they never found a cure for their fruit curse.

— Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) February 11, 2019



i'll never sleep again and it's all will smith's fault #aladdin pic.twitter.com/wUL79ZchIG



— Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) February 11, 2019





“Your life begins now... Aladdin”. Watch this special look at Disney’s #Aladdin, in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/XzZozU81DU

— Disney (@Disney) February 11, 2019



What an awful and stilted trailer.



— NTom64 (@NTom64_Lyfe) February 11, 2019





why are you doing this to us

— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 11, 2019



I love Will Smith as much as the next person but I just can't get behind him as the Genie. No one will ever do that role better than Robin Williams.



— RELLIK (@xRELLIKx) February 11, 2019





Wait shut the front door... A real life #Aladdin is happening yasss!!!! And freaking Will Smith is the Genie!!!! Yasssss!!!!!

Sorry we can get back to the #GRAMMYs now. My inner child just came out in a big way lol! pic.twitter.com/qT9AVgmKRv

— Morgan Myles (@MorganMylesLIVE) February 11, 2019



I mean I personally think the new #Aladdin trailer was amazing. That’s just ME personally though. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XkBHr4WgCa



— Jasmine Sadry 🎧 (@JasmineSadry) February 11, 2019

