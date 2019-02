Disney Fans are Screaming in Horror After Watching Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'

Will Smith genie is what appears in my room when I have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/NzMDOgvkkz

— Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) February 11, 2019



Just saw the #Aladdin preview. Totally sold up until I saw the genie. pic.twitter.com/kqmQ3IMtC3



— Sam (@_SamanthasLife) February 11, 2019





First look at Will Smith as the Genie in the up coming live action Aladdin pic.twitter.com/yFLxrVJXv2

— Xanny DeVito (@trevorstweetss) February 11, 2019



Was down for that #Aladdin trailer the whole way thru til I saw blue Will Smith. pic.twitter.com/bSBf02ul2c



— Jv Joe (@JvJoeontheRadio) February 11, 2019





Will Smith in Aladdin movie be like pic.twitter.com/Zn6DS3Ci2L

— Chris (@MykonosFan) February 11, 2019



This looks like a blue version of Shrek. #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/7xCEg46WvS



— Caillou Pettis (@CaillouPettis) February 11, 2019





When Will Smith’s face popped up on that poorly animated blue genie. #Aaladin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/mHMDcyQQau

— lack toast and tolerance (@shanejbernard) February 11, 2019



They got Will Smith looking like a blue Xerxes LMFAO pic.twitter.com/QA001cN9mC



— tg (@TGTheTruth) February 11, 2019





How dare Will Smith play a genie and take away acting work from actual genies. pic.twitter.com/bJCGiwcYGc



— LEARN TO COPE (@BridgetPhetasy) February 11, 2019





Basically when I saw a blue Will Smith pop up on my screen #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/6SBGyeIZCh

— A n a (@radshadeofblue) February 11, 2019



Time to rewind Aladdin pic.twitter.com/n2Y1C6Wght



— Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) February 11, 2019





Will Smith as the genie looks like what one of those kids from the 90’s Fruit Gushers commercials would look like if they never found a cure for their fruit curse.

— Jhonen Vasquez (@JhonenV) February 11, 2019



i'll never sleep again and it's all will smith's fault #aladdin pic.twitter.com/wUL79ZchIG



— Q U I N N (@QuinnKeaney) February 11, 2019





“Your life begins now... Aladdin”. Watch this special look at Disney’s #Aladdin, in theaters May 24. pic.twitter.com/XzZozU81DU

— Disney (@Disney) February 11, 2019



What an awful and stilted trailer.



— NTom64 (@NTom64_Lyfe) February 11, 2019





why are you doing this to us

— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 11, 2019



I love Will Smith as much as the next person but I just can't get behind him as the Genie. No one will ever do that role better than Robin Williams.



— RELLIK (@xRELLIKx) February 11, 2019





Wait shut the front door... A real life #Aladdin is happening yasss!!!! And freaking Will Smith is the Genie!!!! Yasssss!!!!!

Sorry we can get back to the #GRAMMYs now. My inner child just came out in a big way lol! pic.twitter.com/qT9AVgmKRv

— Morgan Myles (@MorganMylesLIVE) February 11, 2019



I mean I personally think the new #Aladdin trailer was amazing. That’s just ME personally though. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/XkBHr4WgCa



— Jasmine Sadry 🎧 (@JasmineSadry) February 11, 2019



“You really don’t know who I am? Genie, wishes, lamp? None of that ringing a bell?” asks a curious genie in the opening scene played by Will Smith in Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated classic Aladdin.The minute-long teaser, dropped at the night of 2019 Grammys, has already been met with strong reactions, with 14K likes and 10K dislikes on YouTube, and a lot of speculation on Twitter and Reddit regarding Smith's casting and portrayal of the "very-blue" genie, that, according to them is the stuff of nightmares.Calling the teaser a "parody" of the OG Aladdin, Disney fans were quick to share their thoughts about the modern day genie.The teaser posted by Disney's official Twitter handle shared a similar fate."Will Smith looks like he meet up with Willy Wonka and tried that gum that makes you blow up as a big blueberry," wrote one."Lol I burst out laughing when I saw Will Smith. He does not look good.""So James Cameron isn’t directing Avatar 2?"Not all very of the same opinion though.The Guy Ritchie-directed film, which also stars Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, and Navid Negahban as the Sultan.Aladdin is set to release on May 24 this year.