'Disney Princess': 2-Year-Old Flaunts Shoulder-Length Hair, Internet 'Jealous'

Pictures of a toddler flaunting almost waist-length hair have gone viral on the Internet and left many baffled. The mother of the two-year-old has shared the pictures on social media. The girl, Aubree, has left everyone stunned with her long ‘Disney princess’ hair in a viral video on TikTok.

In the video, Aubree is playing with toys as her mother runs her fingers through her hair to show off the long locks. Anubree is reportedly blessed with “luscious bouncing brunette locks" that have left many adult women feeling a bit jealous.

In the caption, the TikTok user @Babyahair has written of her daughter: “I just turned 2 years old". She has herself filmed the toddler from behind.

In the comments section of the video, the mother has informed everyone that her daughter was born with a thick head of hair and doctors told her that it would “fall out", Dailystar reported. However, with the child’s growth, her hair got thicker and longer and now she is often compared to a “Disney princess" due to her hair length.

The toddler’s mother tried to avoid using any heat on her daughter’s naturally wavy hair. However, sometimes she uses a hairdryer to speed up the drying process of hair.

According to reports, the video has been viewed more than 14 million times on TikTok. It has garnered over a million likes and thousands of comments.

Many are describing Aubree’s hair as “absolutely gorgeous”, “baffling”, “stunning” and “luxurious”. Many TikTok users also said that they are “jealous” to see such long hair.

“I honestly thought it was a wig because never in my life have I seen hair like that on a toddler. It is absolutely beautiful,” a TikTok user commented on the video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.