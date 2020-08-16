BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Disney World in Florida Shuts Down Star Trek-themed Ride after Lightning Strikes Park

Disney World, which opened in July after four months of closure due to the coronavirus lockdown, was recently struck by lightning | Image credit: Twitter

After the coronavirus pandemic kept it shut for months, Walt Disney World in Florida has now been shut after it was struck by lightning.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 16, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
Florida’s Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months in July after four months of closure and amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state. But bad luck seems to be following the mega theme park as within months, the park has had to close one its Star Trek themed rides recently after it got struck by lightning.

The ride named 'Rise of Resistance' was temporarily shut down after a massive bolt of lightning struck the park premises.

The incident occurred at the park's 'Galaxy's Edge' arena, which is Star Trek themed. Passers by captured the exact moment when the lightning struck a ride inside the Disney Hollywood Studio.

A video of the flash, captured by Twitter user Austin shows a broad streak of light hitting Disney World Resort. Others also shared similar videos.

Starting in January, Disney closed theme parks around the world to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Disney reopened the Magic Kingdom and the Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15 along with new coronavirus guidelines.

