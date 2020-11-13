Disney's Donald Duck And Mickey Mouse Get Summons From UK Court, Netizens Call it 'Best Listing Ever'

2020 is the year of the bizarre, from the US President openly denying election results, wildfires in Australia, California, and the pandemic locking almost the entire population of the earth down.

Adding to that list is a bizarre court summon sent to Disney characters Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse, among others, in the United Kingdom. Thanks to a hilarious system error, Snow white and Bugs Bunny were also summoned to a court in the UK.

A tweet posted by Leisha Bond on November 11 showed the list of people summoned by the court. Captioning the ridiculous development, Leisha questioned what was going on at Stoke Crown court. She further asked the Criminal Bar if it is someone’s last day in the court. The tweet has received 703 likes.

The tweets has left netizens in splits while some demand #JusticeForDonald.

Another user said that the person who made the list should be given a farewell bonus since we all need a bit of humour at the moment.

Give this person a farewell bonus. We need a bit of humour at the moment. https://t.co/dSMxQLKNsg — Siobhan Tatum (@BarChat_Siobhan) November 12, 2020

The court list also included the famous antagonist from the 101 Dalmatians, Cruella de vil. One user expressed his concern for the character and tweeted, “I worry most for Ms C DeVille’s counsel: that’s a tough brief if ever there was one....”

I worry most for Ms C DeVille’s counsel: that’s a tough brief if ever there was one.... https://t.co/INqU7he2yp — Adrian BTH (@ABTH_B) November 12, 2020

The list included characters like Minnie Mouse, Tinker Bell, Daphne Duck, Buzz Lightyear, Sleeping Beauty, Captain Hook, Cruella Deville and Road Runner, who were all also mistakenly added to an official list of Stoke Crown Court.

The Disney “criminal” list said the characters were set to appear 'for mention' when proceedings begin at the court at 10 AM on November 12, according to the screenshots shared by Leisha. Screenshots of the list went viral on social media as netizens appreciate the hilarious list.

Lawyers like Leisha speculated that the list was some kind of joke by an outgoing member of staff.

My favourite court listing ever. https://t.co/kmemV0Rh4s — Ande Hunter (@andehunter) November 12, 2020

For some, this was their favourite court listing ever.