Disney's First Openly Gay Character in 'Strange World' Gets Mixed Response on Internet

Taking a step forward, Disney is all set to introduce their first on-screen gay character in their forthcoming film “Strange World". While the movie explores a fantastical environment full of mysterious creatures, the action-adventure film also involves a first for Walt Disney Animation Studios, that is, a gay teen romance. The character will be voiced by Jaboukie Young-White. The movie revolves around Clade family, described as a “legendary family of explorers". It includes Searcher Clade, his father, Jaeger, Searcher’s partner, Meridian, and Callisto Mal. Their son, Ethan, is openly gay and biracial. He is attracted to his crush, Diazo.

While the character comes as a big news, people have their own response for the same. Taking to Twitter, a person wrote, “This is absolutely ludicrous, why are people making a big deal out of gays and lesbians?! It is natural for people to be bisexual to fall in love! This gives Christianity a bad name! Cause part of my family is Christian! They would even find this stupid!" Here are a few responses:

Disney is 100% going to blame STRANGE WORLD's inevitable bad box office on the fact that there's an openly gay character in the movie when in reality, it's going to flop because they didn't market it at all. They'll use this as an excuse to not have queer rep ever again. pic.twitter.com/diD7It4Bk4— Jordan Woodson #GlassOnionSweep (@jordanjwoodson) November 17, 2022

This is absolutely ludicrous, why are people making a big deal out of gays and lesbians?! It is natural for people to be bisexual to fall in love! This gives Christianity a bad name! Cause part of my family is Christian! They would even find this stupid!https://t.co/QomGBfOyaX— MrWolfyNerd (@NerdWolfy) November 18, 2022

Congratulations to Strange World for having the first gay Disney character since Lightyear had the first gay Disney character since the Owl House had the first gay Disney character since Onward had the first gay Disney character since Beauty and Beast 2017 had the first gay Disne— Royal Psyduck (@RoyalPsyduck) November 16, 2022

I just saw Disney’s new film Strange World which includes the studio’s first gay lead character I’m a bit overwhelmed. #StrangeWorld — Patricia Karvelas (@PatsKarvelas) November 19, 2022

Everyone please go see Strange World when it releases next week! It features the first main character in a Disney movie who is openly gay. It is so important this film doesn’t flop so we can see more representation!! #StrangeWorld #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/nDVmRtQ0xY— inkiad🏳️‍🌈 (@Inkiadk) November 18, 2022

just a quick note that the #StrangeWorld gay character is a bit different than past Gay Characters TM bc he is….the protagonist. a bit of an important distinction— klaudia amenábar (@kaludiasays) November 21, 2022

I get the whole “Disney’s first gay character” bit is funny and all but please don’t let Strange World fall through the cracks. This isn’t subtext or a nameless minor/background character, this is the central protagonist of a major animated movie.— The Gay In Gladiator 🏳️‍🌈💜 (@GladInGladiator) November 20, 2022

ok u guys need to watch strange world new disney movie with the first openly gay character in it bc it is getting zero advertising like did anyone even hear about it— LIZ PIE DAY (@ivehater) November 21, 2022

Director Don Hall, while speaking to The Variety said, “It never got broken down like that. It was more organic." Meanwhile, co-director and writer Qui Nguyen said, “I have a biracial family, so it was something that was easily relatable to me to [have] two people with very different backgrounds fall in love. And now my kid walks both those lines of us — fully Asian, fully Jewish — and that was something I understood inherently.”

Hall further added that gayness is one part of him. The character is also bold and wildly empathetic, which is why he becomes sort of the conservationist in our film.

