Disney's First Openly Gay Character in 'Strange World' Gets Mixed Response on Internet
3-MIN READ

Disney's First Openly Gay Character in 'Strange World' Gets Mixed Response on Internet

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 13:14 IST

International

Disney's First Openly Gay Character in 'Strange World'. (Image: Twitter/@PopBase)

Disney introduces its first ever openly gay character in movie Strange World and people have mixed reactions.

Taking a step forward, Disney is all set to introduce their first on-screen gay character in their forthcoming film “Strange World". While the movie explores a fantastical environment full of mysterious creatures, the action-adventure film also involves a first for Walt Disney Animation Studios, that is, a gay teen romance. The character will be voiced by Jaboukie Young-White. The movie revolves around Clade family, described as a “legendary family of explorers". It includes Searcher Clade, his father, Jaeger, Searcher’s partner, Meridian, and Callisto Mal. Their son, Ethan, is openly gay and biracial. He is attracted to his crush, Diazo.

While the character comes as a big news, people have their own response for the same. Taking to Twitter, a person wrote, “This is absolutely ludicrous, why are people making a big deal out of gays and lesbians?! It is natural for people to be bisexual to fall in love! This gives Christianity a bad name! Cause part of my family is Christian! They would even find this stupid!" Here are a few responses:

Director Don Hall, while speaking to The Variety said, “It never got broken down like that. It was more organic." Meanwhile, co-director and writer Qui Nguyen said, “I have a biracial family, so it was something that was easily relatable to me to [have] two people with very different backgrounds fall in love. And now my kid walks both those lines of us — fully Asian, fully Jewish — and that was something I understood inherently.”

Hall further added that gayness is one part of him. The character is also bold and wildly empathetic, which is why he becomes sort of the conservationist in our film.

