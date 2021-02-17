Disney's 'The Mandalorian' Star Gina Carano Found out She Was Fired through Social Media

The controversy surrounding Gina Carano's firing from Disney and Lucasfilm's Mandalorian Season 2 has another update. The 38-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview that she learnt about her firing from social media just like everyone else.

Speaking to journalist Bari Weiss in an interview that was published on Monday, Gina said that Disney barred her from doing any season 2 press of Mandalorian not just because of a social media post that compared the US to Nazi Germany but also because of her earlier social media mockery of pronoun usage at a time when many are opening up to non-binary identities.

Gina’s Instagram Story was a picture by Warrior Priest Gym Podcast that showed how in 1930s Germany a Jew woman was being beaten by German policemen. The picture’s caption read "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children."

Speaking to Bari Weiss, Gina said that she was in utter shock and confusion when certain people said it that her post was antisemitic. She further said that when she went to take it down, she noticed that the image was not the same as the one people were referencing. Explaining her stance Gina said that the image for her was a statement that people need to stand together and rise up, stop being so manipulated by the powers that believe they know what is best for them and play games with their lives.

In the recent interview the actress also said that last year before The Mandalorian came out, Disney wanted her to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage which she declined and offered a statement in her own words. Gina said that she made it clear that she wants nothing to do with mocking the transgender community, and was just drawing attention to the abuse of the mob in forcing people to put pronouns in their bio. After her recent Instagram post Lucasfilm excluded her from all press and promotion for the show, according to Gina. She described the decision as heart-breaking, but she did not want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so she agreed. Gina told Bari that that was the last time she was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm.

Gina is a former MMA fighter and actress and plays the bounty hunter Cara Dune on the hit Star Wars series.