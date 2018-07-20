Disrespectful or Stroke of Genius? Here's How Social Media Interpreted Rahul's Hug to Modi



Rahul Gandhi undermines Parliamentary decorum & rules during an important #NoConfidenceMotion debate! Winks after his "jhappi" to @narendramodi !

Is he an opposition leader or some Munnabhai MBBS type of character! Shameful ! Watch pic.twitter.com/tDSU7miCau



— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 20, 2018

Somebody of Indian sanskaars, will never display such demeanour as respect for elders is the most expectation in our culture. Rahul Gandhi hugs the PM for optics and then winks at a fellow pidi to convey that it was mere theatrics. Embarrassing for Congress.#NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/WbFzMHPKqd — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) July 20, 2018



It is clear that Rahul Gandhi has absolutely no real point to counter this government's performance with, and so he has resorted to stunts.#NoConfidenceMotion

— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi behaved like a college bully & bruttaly ragged Modiji in Parliament! This is unfair, illegal & anti-national. 😣 Respect our PM 😣 #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/87IuEGAuna — Sanjeevani (@SanjeevaniPage) July 20, 2018



@RahulGandhi launches the human Chipko movement today. In Parliament.

— SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi's #JaaduKiJhappi will go down in history. It is an epic gesture in times when hate, trolling, mob lynchings, communal polarization have become a common thing in the country. — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 20, 2018



#RahulHugsModi Rahul Gandhi sets the gold standard of politics by walking the talk with love|compassion NOT hate|bigotry

Now Pappu joke is on 'em. Paid media will resume rhetoric of 'Hindu Khatray Mey Hai'



Meet 'The Modern Bapu' in the run-up to 2019 elections with JumlaStrike. pic.twitter.com/bUeyWSc8Sw



— Desi Bhai 🇮🇳 (@DesiPoliticks) July 20, 2018

The hug has ensured that whatever cheap potshots Modi makes in his speech at Rahul, will make him look worse than a cheap bully. Well played, @RahulGandhi You have clearly shown the country, the difference between yourself & @narendramodi The difference is simple human love. — Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) July 20, 2018



* Rahul Gandhi gets up to speak *

BJP Leaders sledging from behind - Ae Hindi me bolo , Bhookamp aaega ab Bhookamp aaega etc.



* Rahul Gandhi goes and hugs Modi*



BJP - Decorum of the house should be maintained.



Hypocrisy Level : BJP#NoConfidenceMotion



— Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi stole the show on Friday with what seemed like an impromptu hug that he showered upon an unprepared Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament during the no-confidence motion.Just moments before the apparent show of bonhomie, Gandhi had ripped apart the Modi government in his speech, indicting BJP of indulging in 'jumla' strikes, lack of transparency in the Rafael deal and for failing to protect the women of the country among other issues.Gandhi accused Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of lying in Parliament regarding the Rafael fighter jet deal under the Prime Minister's pressure.While fending off several interruptions and a call for adjournment by the speaker mid-way through his speech, Gandhi ended his address saying that he knew he was called ‘Pappu’ by his critics but he nevertheless bore no hatred.But what Gandhi did after his address on live TV soon took the nation by storm.As the Parliament roared with applause for Gandhi, the Congress President swiftly crossed over to where the PM was sitting and gave him a swift, tight hug.PM Modi, who may not have been expecting the sudden show of intimacy from his rival, was visibly taken aback.Though the PM was quick to regain his composure and called Gandhi back for a formal acknowledgment of the hug with a handshake and a smile, media both mainstream and social burst with possible interpretations of the move.A pithy wink that Gandhi directed toward his party allies after the hug was also telling and became a talking point of the day's session.Many criticized Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour as un-parliamentary and unbecoming of political behaviour.As Gandhi was hugging the PM, BJP ally Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur objected to the action. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan herself softly spoke into the mic, asking Rahul to ‘stop the drama’. She said that such actions are not suited to the country’s legislature. Referring to the now infamous wink, Mahajan later added that hugging was not a problem but Gandhi needed to respect the post of the PM.Even on Twitter, several users disapproved of the act, calling it a flout of decorum.Some critics dismissed the act as a childish attempt to hog publicity.Many from the BJP including MP Kirron Kher objected to the hug, slamming Gandhi for his theatrics and claiming his place was in Bollywood, not politics.Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani also criticized Gandhi's hug as a publicity stunt. As did Information and Broadcast minister Rajyavardhan Rathore.But not all were disapproving of Rahul's hug. Many including those within the party such as Shashi Tharoor hailed the Congress President's speech as brave, and interpreted the hug as a sign of political warmth. Gandhi, who spoke about the growing lynchings and violence in the country, was also congratulated for the friendly gesture as a sign of peace and showmanship, with many interpreting it as a declaration of secularism.Analysts have also construed the act as a sharp political tactic to disarm the ruling party, as this Twitter user deftly explained:But while people debated over the legitimacy of the act, one thing was certain. Rahul Gandhi ensured that all eyes were on him, setting the agenda for the rest of the day.