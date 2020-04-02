BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'Disturbing at So Many Levels': Indore Residents Pelting Stones at Medicos Leaves Twitter Appalled

Image credit: Twitter

Indore's Tatpatti Bakhal neighbourhood is a sensitive spot with at least two positive cases reported from the area after which nearly 54 families were put under quarantine.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
In an appalling incident, health workers in Madhya Pradesh's Indore were pelted with stones by locals after they tried to screen residents of a locality for COVID-19.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the city's Tatpatti Bakhal neighbourhood, one of the two hotspots of the virus outbreak in Indore, where a team of five health officials had been trying to conduct screenings for coronavirus among residents. According to police, the officials were trying to trace and contact a patient who had been infected with COVID-19.

In a video, now viral on social media, two of the workers clad in blue personal protective equipment suits can be seen running away as a local mob pelts in with stones. What starts as a small crowd soon turns into a 100-strong mob armed with stones and sticks and screaming abuses as they chased the medicos. Two women doctors were allegedly injured in the attack, NDTV reported. The doctors were reportedly rescued by police after they managed to escape on a vehicle.

The incident has evoked widespread anger on social media.

Four men have allegedly been arrested with regard to the incident, police said.

The Tatpatti Bakhal neighbourhood is a sensitive spot with at least two positive cases reported from the area after which nearly 54 families were put under quarantine, much to the anger and chagrin of residents.

This is not the first incident of hostility against medicos in Indore. In fact, just two days prior to the attack, residents of Ranipuri, yet another neighbourhood in the city, spat at health officials and abused them during screening.

Some on social media claimed that the attack was a result of the mistrust of health and police officials amid locals after alleged targeting of Muslims in the city for testing and quarantining in wake of the Tablighi Jamat gathering at Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier in March. The event has now become one of the biggest coronavirus outbreak clusters in India and medical as well as government teams are scouring states to trace and contact all patients or potential patients.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 93 cases of novel coronavirus which are currently active and seven deaths due to the virus.

