Diver Discovers Wedding Ring in River, Finds Owner Days After Sharing Incident on Social Media

There’s nothing worse than losing your phone, wallet or a special token you received from a loved one. A similar story recently went viral involving a lost wedding ring and a curious diver who came to the rescue of the person. According to a CBS report , Adam Papini was reunited with his gold wedding ring that he lost in a California river. Thanks to an expert river diver Karl Bly who discovered the ring during a routine dive and reunited it with Papini with the help of netizens.

Bly discovered the ring and shared a video asking netizens to help him identify the owner. His video soon prompted social media users to showcase their skills to find Papini. Bly who routinely scours American rivers to gather items that people lose and tries to return them to their rightful owners. However, during a recent search routine, the expert river diver caught an extra shiny glimpse of a gold ring and immediately shared a video of it on his Facebook page dedicated for the cause.

Check it out here:

The post garnered tons of reactions from people. Several users wrote that Bly finding the ring gives them hope that they will one day be reunited with their lost items.

The report further cited Papini who said that his ring slipped off while he was swimming in the river. “I immediately went to the store and got snorkel gear and I’ve been doing a search in the river bottom for the last week." For some strange reason he was hopeful to find it soon and that faith came in the form of Bly.

“You are my hero, thank you!” Papini praised Bly in a moment of relief and delight.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here