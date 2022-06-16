Diver Swallowed by Humpback Whale in US Survives to Narrate the Horrifying Tale

In a horrifying incident, a man from the United States claims that he was going to die after being swallowed by a whale. Michael Packard, who is a 56-year-old man, found himself inside the mouth of a humpback whale off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts. While speaking to a local news station, Michael recalled his experience and said, “Oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth and he’s trying to swallow me. I thought to myself, ‘Hey, this is it. I’m finally going to die. There’s no getting out of here.” The incident took place when the man was on a lobster hunt. He said he “felt this huge bump and everything went dark”. A video of him recalling the incident has surfaced on the internet. Have a look:

“I’m in a whales mouth” said lobster diver Michael Packard who was swallowed by a humpback whale while diving today in P-Town. #CapeCod #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/HugWVMzHZk — Adam Liberatore (@bostonTVguy) June 11, 2021

New episode! We discuss the incredible story of #CapeCod lobster diver Michael Packard & how he ended up inside a whale's mouth. Or did he? We debate & decide for ourselves.https://t.co/d53vmHaBDV, https://t.co/o1TWIasQtT, https://t.co/WBMChDNWtl, https://t.co/MixeYU2cJK pic.twitter.com/OFQKkqgOI9 — Crawlspace (@Crawlspacepod) July 21, 2021

Michael is a commercial lobster diver. While speaking to the Cape Cod Times he said, “It was just a normal day for me. I go out right at sunrise. I get in the water and I did two dives. And then the third dive. I dove down and I was descending to the bottom. And I just got slammed. Just like a freight train… and then all of a sudden it went black.”

Partially ingested and completely surrounded by a curtain of filtering baleen, Michael revealed that he kept breathing into the regulator of his scuba tank. He said that he had realised there was no “overcoming a beast of that size. He was going to spit me out or swallow me.” However, later, during the half-minute ordeal, Michael said that he began to analyse his situation. “Here I am, I’m breathing air. Am I going to be breathing air in this whale’s mouth until it runs out? Crazy stuff.”

Boat captain Joe Francis, who had been following Michael’s bubbles spoke with CBS Boston and said that he saw Mike come flying out of the water feet first with his flippers on and land back in the water. “I jumped aboard the boat. We got him up, got his tank off. Got him on the deck and calmed him down and he goes, ‘Joe, I was in the mouth of a whale.’ He goes ‘I can’t believe it, I was in the mouth of a whale, Joe!,” he recalled.

Michael was inside the whale for about 40 seconds.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.