Divine Intervention? Photobombing Dove Saves German Motorist From Speeding Fine
A speeding motorist in Germany has been spared a fine, thanks to an unlikely savior.
Image for representation only / Reuters.
A speeding motorist in Germany has been spared a fine, thanks to an unlikely savior.
The driver was caught zooming past police cameras at 54 kilometers per hour (kph) in a 30 kph zone.
Normally, that would have meant a fine of up to €105 (over Rs 8,000) but police said they wouldn't be pursuing the case any further because of a dove which timed its flight to perfection to obscure the erring driver’s face.
Viersen police joked that the Holy Spirit may have staged an intervention on the driver's behalf, according to Deutsche Welle, invoking Biblical references to the dove.
"The Holy Ghost may have thought something of it when he placed his symbol in an exposed spot on May 21,” the police force said in a Facebook post.
"We have understood the sign and leave the speeder in peace this time,” they mused. The police was hoping the “protected speeder understands the ‘hint from above' as well and drives appropriately in the future."
The police said although the bird was liable for a fine “because she was too fast on the way,” they had decided to “allow grace to prevail here as well."
“We do not know where she had to be punctually at Pentecost,” the police department joked.
Earlier this month, officials in nearby Bocholt were surprised to see a speedy pigeon having set off camera sensors at one location without a vehicle being present.
