Divine Intervention? Stray Bullet Hits 9-Year-Old in Chest, Bounces Off Crucifix

An incident is being dubbed as ‘New Year’s Miracle’ in Argentina in which a nine-year-old’s crucifix necklace stopped a stray bullet from hitting him.

The boy, named Tiziano, was playing outside his home with his cousins in Las Talitas in Argentine province of Tucuman on December 31 around 10 pm when a stray bullet hit him in the chest.

Tiziano, in conversation with local media, said that he felt a sharp pain in his chest and then saw a bullet lying on the ground next to him. The boy was rushed to Hospital del Nino Jesus for examination where the doctors confirmed that the bullet had just grazed him, leaving him with just superficial injuries which were treated in an hour.

Later, after the boy got discharged, his aunt found his crucifix necklace with a hole in the middle which allegedly had stopped the bullet from penetrating his chest and saved his life. The necklace was gifted to Tiziano byhis father David, 36, and the boy was unaware of the crucifix saving his life until he saw the damaged necklace.

Boy’s mother Alejandra called the incident a ‘miracle’ and thanked God that Tiziono was safe and with them. She told that the family then took him to the church, where he talked to the Father who told the boy that he had been blessed. She added that while many believe the incident was merely a coincidence, she thinks that the boy is a blessing to her and the father.

Police is investigating the source of the bullet and looking for the person responsible. David stated that the most important thing is that their son is OK.The police have been informed, according to the father, and there has no arrests yet.

The police report states that a 9-year-old boy Tiziano from Las Talitas checked in with his father into the ER of Baby Jesus Hospital with a superficial wound in thorax produced by a firearm. He was thoroughly checked for 48 minutes and then discharged.

Catholic News Agency reports that the family had contacted a journalist from Telefe, Jose Romero Silva to explain how the stray bullet was stopped by a crucifix necklace worn by the boy and how it saved the boys life. The necklace has a perfect circle hole in the middle as a result of the stray bullet it took.

Pictures of crucifix and the bullet are being shared widely on the social media.

[MILAGRO DE AÑO NUEVO] Anoche minutos antes de la 00 una bala perdida le pegó en el pecho a un Niño en Las Talitas. Pero el impacto fue en un crucifijo que el menor llevaba puesto, lo que salvó su vida. El Cristo quedó intacto y el Niño con una herida por el roce@telefetucuman pic.twitter.com/N0vfFPtE8U — José Romero Silva (@Josecitors) January 2, 2021

Silva shared the pictures of the cross on Twitter with the caption, "New Year’s Miracle: yesterday, minutes before 00 hours a stary bullet hit the chest of a boy from Las Talitas. But it hit the crucifix the minor was wearing."