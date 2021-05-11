Diving Coach From Puducherry Works Out Underwater To Spread Awareness on Fitness

The importance of staying fit and building our immunity has been stressed again by doctors and researchers all over the globe. During a time like this, keeping yourself fit is not only extremely beneficial for both our physical and mental health but will also go a long way in building your immunity against the deadly coronavirus. Fitness enthusiasts also keep sharing tonnes of diet and exercise-related content that can benefit everyone as they protect themselves from COVID-19. Such tips and exercise routines are especially helpful for working professionals who find it hard to take out time for their health and fitness.

A man from Puducherry recently took his fitness game a tad up as he encouraged many people to devote some time towards working out. In a much-loved Twitter clip shared by local journalist Pramod Madhav, diving coach Aravind can be seen doing an arms workout with heavy dumbbells. But there is a catch — he is effortlessly working out inches deep in seawater. The caption read: “Man from Puducherry does exercise 14 meters in deep water to emphasize the need of exercise during the pandemic." In the video, Aravind follows all the rules and safety guidelines along with giving everyone fitness goals to chase.

Man from Puducherry does Exercise 14 more deep water to emphasize on need of exercise during pandemic.Does Dumbell curls and Barbell curls under water as fishes swim by.. pic.twitter.com/pCVbx6O1H5 — Pramod Madhav♠️ (@PramodMadhav6) May 10, 2021

To highlight the importance of maintaining a healthy body and spreading awareness as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc in our lives with its second wave, Aravind can be seen doing several exercises underwater.

He also said that people should work out and do breathing exercises for around 45 minutes regularly since it is crucial to keep the body and lungs strong. Doing this will boost the immunity as well. The diving coach had shared the video on his Facebook and Instagram handles from where it made its way to Twitter.

