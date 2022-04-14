Divorce Lawyer Reveals the Top 5 Professions Women Should Avoid in a Spouse

The TikTok video of a divorce lawyer where she tells about the top five professions a woman should avoid in a spouse has gone viral. a report in Business Insider said that the video was posted by TikTok user name @Jettiegirl28 who identified as KK on the app. The five professions that the lawyer asked women to avoid are - firemen, police officers, military men, surgeons and pilots, in no particular order. She said that men from these professions tend to be narcissistic and controlling. However, she added that there are outliers too and everyone cannot be painted by the same brush, but this was a trend she experienced while dealing with couples seeking divorce.

Many viewers agreed to her observations and added other professions like investment banker, pastors and athletes. KK said that the professions she mentioned made the men feel like Gods. Policemen walk around with a gun and have a lot of authority, surgeons save lives, is treated with respect by everyone. If someone then asks them to take out the trash at home, they find it difficult to make the transition. The same reasoning goes for pilots who are in charge of many lives, KK explained.

A commenter said that ‘men in uniforms’ are to be avoided. KK also mentioned the category of women that men should avoid: stay-at-home mothers. The video has garnered 2.9 million views.

