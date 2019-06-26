Take the pledge to vote

Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since

The man said he got divorced about four years ago and wanted to throw away the ring as a kind of symbolic closure.

June 26, 2019
Divorced Man Ties ‘Cursed’ Wedding Ring to Fish, Says Life Has Been Great Since
Image credit: Twitter/ Salmon Unlimited
A group of anglers was baffled by the surprise catch of a steelhead trout with a wedding ring attached to its tail.

The unusual fish was caught by a group of fishermen during a tournament on Lake Michigan on June 21, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Jim Nelligan and his friends Joe Penar, John Massard and Bob Nichols were fishing in Lake Michigan when the trout was reeled in by Joe Penar.

“So, we caught this steelhead today,” Nelligan said. “Someone attached their wedding ring to this fish and we caught it. Wonder if it was a divorce or death, but a crazy story!’’

The ring had an inscription of SDH Steel on it and Nelligan said he first thought it was some kind of a tracking device, since fisheries biologists sometimes attach tags to track fish for research purposes.

“When we first saw it we wondered if it was some kind of DNR tag initially,” Nelligan told For The Win Outdoors, adding, “but then we saw it was a wedding ring.”

In a follow-up to its original story, the Chicago Sun-Times reported on Monday that the owner of the ring—Capt. Jason Rose—had reached out to the publication and solved the mystery.

Rose revealed he used a zip tie to attach his wedding band to a steelhead he caught and released on May 4. He said he had been married for nearly a decade when he and his spouse parted ways.

“I am a fishing guide,” Rose told the Sun-Times, adding, “she was always against me following my dreams and hated how much I fished.”

Rose said he got divorced about four years ago and wanted to throw away the ring as a kind of symbolic closure.

“My life has been nothing less than great since I released it,” he said, joking that he believes the ring may be “cursed.”

