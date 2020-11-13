Diwali 2020: These Hilarious Soan Papdi Memes Will Crack You up Ahead of The Festival of Lights

One of the most awaited festivals of the country is Diwali. Apart from worshipping the Hindu gods, the festival of lights is also an occasion to get together with family and friends. Relatives and friends give each other sweets but one sweet that is quite popular during the festival is soan papdi.

The yellow coloured dry sweet has a flaky texture and is not heavy on the stomach, unlike many other Indian desserts. However, soan papdi is gifted so commonly and excessively that most people have to pass it on to others. On Diwali 2020, here are some soan papdi memes for you!

This video meme featuring Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal is hilarious. The soan papdi box goes from one house to another and there are times when it lands back to your house. Jethalal’s reaction is literally all of us if we get the same gift back which we gave to someone else.

When you see the Soan Papdi Dabba that you gave to Sharma Ji ki beti coming back to you through Saxena Ji ka ladka. pic.twitter.com/JqYI0vkjIp — अमन जैन (@_Evil_Deeds) November 11, 2020

Still from Bobby Deol’s MX Player show Aashram has also been turned into a soan papdi meme of the time when you give your friend a box of soan papdi and it comes back to you from another friend.

when the soan papdi you gifted to a friend comes back to you from someone else .Le my friend to me:#AashramChapter2 pic.twitter.com/5sCuzsBlfd — FX彡FARCRY (@memeskadhaba) November 12, 2020

Superstar Rajinikanth also features in a soan papdi meme where the comment “this is beyond science” from the movie 2.0 is used to explain the phenomena of your own box of soan papdi coming back to you.

India’s map on Diwali looks funny as the entire country is full of soan papdi on the festival.

*Satellite image of India during Diwali* pic.twitter.com/SJUYDnF8kE — Nishant Singh Narwaria (@Nishant___1599) November 2, 2020

Another hilarious meme portrays soan papdi saying that people have forgotten loyalty when some people gifted the sweet kaju katli instead of the customary soan papdi.

Relatives gifted me kaaju katli.Soan papdi : pic.twitter.com/JIBz7SoMOC — charchit champ (@charchitchamp) November 12, 2020

This meme with Zomato delivery boy’s smiling face will also tickle your funny bones.

Nobody : Literally nobody :Soan papdi nowadays pic.twitter.com/619hYEghRT — Deepaynation (@deepaynation) November 5, 2020

There is also a meme if you decide to give your friends a chocolate box this festival. Soan papdi becomes the popular ‘angry man’ meme if it is ignored for chocolate.

*When someone gives a chocolate box on Diwali* pic.twitter.com/4wVlsK6wVy — Nishant Singh Narwaria (@Nishant___1599) November 2, 2020

So, instead of sharing the dull and boring soan papdi this Diwali, share these memes with your friends. You might regret that box of soan papdi finding you again however, you will not regret it if these rib-tickling memes come back to you.