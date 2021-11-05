Soan Papdi For Diwali Gift? Desi Twitter is Divided Over 'Controversial' Festive Sweet

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals in India. Apart from worshipping the Hindu gods, the festival of lights not only ushers a big celebratory atmosphere, but also brings family and friends together. Relatives and friends give each other sweets and gifts and the celebrations are not complete without the quite popular desi mithai – the Soan Papdi. This light-as-air sweet is quite popular during the festival and box of this inexpensive sweet is gifted so commonly and excessively that most people have to pass it on to others. The yellow coloured-flaky dry sweet, which is not heavy on the stomach, has its own fanbase. However, there are others who vehemently dislike it. And it is also that time of the year when the two opposing sides unleash a war of words, albeit a hilarious one. Expressing his love for the Soan Papdi, a Twitter user wrote how the flaky sweet is great on several levels and doesn’t deserve the ‘beizzatti’ (humiliation) it goes through every year.

“Unpopular opinion: Soan Papdi is actually great & doesn’t deserve this beizzatti it goes through every year.”

Unpopular opinion: Soan Papdi is actually great & doesn’t deserve this beizzatti it goes through every year🌝— Anmol Sachar (@anmolsachar) November 2, 2021

A lot of supporters of the flaky sweet joined the #JusticeForSoanPapdi on the microblogging site. Here are few of the best reactions.

“The fun part is that people troll it and still enjoy it eating somewhere in there house,” wrote another defender of the sweet.

The fun part is that people troll it nd still enjoy it eating Somewhere in there house😅— Ankit Raj (@jerseyno31) November 2, 2021

“Khaate sab hai bas relevant rehne ke liye jokes banate hai,” remarked a third.

Khaate sab hai bas relevant rehne ke liye jokes banate hai#justiceforsoanpapdi #soanpapdi— Uday Sharma (@Udaysharmamat) November 2, 2021

Another hilarious reply portrays soan papdi in a SpongeBob SquarePants inspired meme saying am I that bad. The user wrote that someone can gift “Soan papdi” as that will also do.

Koi soanpapdi hi gift kardo, woh bhi chalega 🤷🏻‍♀️💥 pic.twitter.com/Orx5d4Y5Ar— The Saloni Show (@whysaloni) November 2, 2021

“Khaate sab hai, batata koi nahi,” wrote another defending the sweet.

khaate sab hai, batata koi nahi.— Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) November 2, 2021

“Oh finally someone came up with the truth,” wrote another.

Oh finally someone came up with the truth 😭😤 #lovesoanpapdi #soanpapdilivesmatter— Aafrin-e-Rasul (@EAafrin) November 3, 2021

Another meme featuring Avenger’s fame Anthony Mackie says, “He’s out of line, but he’s right.”

While the list can go on, it’s safe to say that this consistent and inexpensive sweet does deserve more respect than it’s been given.

