Diwali 2022: Twitter Bursts With Memes as India Celebrates Festival of Lights

People are celebrating the auspicious day of Diwali today (October 24). It is an occasion where people also exchange gifts, employers give gifts to employees, sellers to customers, and friends to other friends. With this, it is also the time for memes. Be it cracker bursting on diwali or rangoli making, netizens have memes for everything. Such occasions are a great way to connect with your boss, either by sending them heartfelt wishes or by letting them know that you appreciate them and respect them.

Here are a few memes:

When the Weekend Turns Into

Diwali Safai pic.twitter.com/d2Zt6YbEd2 — Adeeb Khan❤ (@adeeb_k_memes) October 23, 2022

But it’s fun to declutter together – it doesn’t even feel like work when you do it with your loved ones. It’s therapeutic & a definitely a love language for many. Now that we are finally done with #DiwaliDecluttering, it’s time for celebration!!#Diwali2022 #Diwalimemes #Donate pic.twitter.com/evEoBJuE77 — Share At Door Step (@SadsIndia) October 24, 2022

When someone ask about my diwali plan.

Le me : #diwaliplan pic.twitter.com/iwCfN80eIG — (@viral2memes_) October 23, 2022

People waiting for reversal on WhatsApp on their diwali wishes. Me: pic.twitter.com/FdzLdyXU50 — Daily Phir Hera Pheri Memes (@yerajukastyle) October 24, 2022

People are honestly soo creative and funny. Look at these Meme wali Diwali Rangolis. Found on: LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/rVgh2u2Ffu — Sweety Shimal (@ShimalSweety) October 22, 2022

**Diwali Meme** That one Cracker in every Crackers Box: pic.twitter.com/kGPxmvyS9L — Jaimin मेवाडा (@its_jaimin78) October 22, 2022

Traders waiting for the Diwali Muharat to lift the portfolio just like this #Diwali2022 #MahuratTrading #MEMES pic.twitter.com/tjemPAsN4S — Shaina Gulati (@shainagbedi) October 24, 2022

During the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped by Hindu devotees. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi (symbol of prosperity and wealth) visits her worshippers to bless them on this holy day. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali is celebrated every year on the Amavasya tithi of Krishna Paksha in Kartika month.

People decorate their homes and workplaces with marigold flowers and Ashoka, mango, and banana leaves for Lakshmi Puja. They keep a Mangalik Kalash topped with unpeeled coconut on both sides of their home’s main door. Devotees also observe a day-long fast on the day of Lakshmi Puja. The fast is broken after performing the Puja in the evening.

Before conducting the puja, Goddess Lakshmi is presented with Singhada, pomegranate, and sitaphal. The Puja Sthan even houses sugarcane. Lastly, Goddess Lakshmi is given kesarbhaat, kheer, and halwa as bhog.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here