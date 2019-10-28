Little Girl's 'Thank You' Card to CISF Soldiers on Diwali is Lighting Hearts

Diwali is the festival of lights and togetherness with family. But for members of security forces, Diwali is yet another day on the line of duty. In fact, festive days, especially in India, require tighter policing and stricter security measures to ensure everything runs smoothly. So when a young girl presented security personnel with a Diwali card, social media was mighty pleased.

A little girl by the name of Manvi gifted a hand-made Diwali card to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stationed at Chandni Chowk metro station in Delhi on Diwali.

In the card, the little girl thanked CRPF officers for being on duty round the clock, even on festivals that people usually want to spend with family and loved ones.

Images of the card were shared on Twitter by CRPF's official handle.

A heartwarming gesture!A little girl gave Happy #Diwali greeting card to CISF personnel securing Chandni Chowk Metro Station. She thanked all soldiers for serving the nation with dedication. #HappyDiwali #bonding pic.twitter.com/JuXPhFRj5T — CISF (@CISFHQrs) October 28, 2019

"Dear police officers an soldiers," the little girl wrote inside the card using coloured pens. "We all are proud of your valour and sacrifices". The note went on to assure the soldiers that they were never alone. "Please don't ever think that you are alone. Entire country is with you and your families," it read.

The note ended with a warm vote of thanks for the dedication with which they protect the country. The CISF referred to the card as a " heartwarming gesture" on Twitter.

