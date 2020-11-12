Diwali in the Times of Coronavirus: Here's How You Can Celebrate the Festival Safely Amid Pandemic

Diwali 2020 will be celebrated on November 14 and preparations have already been started. But this year, it’s not going to be a big bang affair as Covid-19 has affected the lives financially as well as physically. After almost eight months of COVID-19 lockdown, life is returning to its track, however, people have to take utmost care. Diwali means extensive shopping and visiting relatives and friends to exchange gifts, puja, delicious foods and burning firecrackers. This year, people are going to miss these things as they have to maintain the social distancing and firecrackers are also banned, owing to the pandemic. Hence, we have brought these beautiful ideas that will light up your Diwali celebrations.

Buy handmade diyas

You can buy lots of beautiful handmade diyas to decorate your house. These are not only organic and traditional but are also budget-friendly. Varieties of handmade diyas are available in the market including cow dung diyas, bamboo diyas and clay diyas. Buying diyas from local vendors will also bring happiness on their face.

Avoiding firecrackers

While many loom forward to burning firecrackers on Diwali, however this year it is banned due to increasing in air pollution and Covid-19 pandemic. Although there are green firecrackers or eco-friendly firecrackers available in the market, it is advisable to steer clear of them this year. For one, it could add to the rising level of pollution which could then make things worse for those suffering from coronavirus . In India, most states have banned firecrackers ahead of Diwali this year. You can check where your state stands on firecracker ban ahead of Diwali here.

Use natural flowers for decorations

Decorate your house with natural flowers to add freshness and fragrance to the atmosphere. These are easily available in the market and comes under budget.

Order gifts online

Online stores have eased the shopping. You need not go out for shopping and face the crowd as you can order the items at the comfort of your home. You can send the gifts to any corner of the world with the help of these online stores that deliver the items at the doorstep within the given time. They are also offering huge discounts on various items.

Spend time with your loved ones virtually

Advancement in technology has made it easy to stay connected to your family. If you couldn’t go to your home or wouldn’t able to visit your relatives and loved ones, you can video call them and spend time virtually.