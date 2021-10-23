Desis Pick up Brooms Ahead of Festival, Trigger 'Diwali ki Safai' Memes on Twitter

After Dussehra, the biggest festival awaited is Diwali and with the festival of lights mere days away, desi families usually end up giving a spring cleaning to the house before the festivities. The food, new clothes and hanging out with friends aside, an integral part of Diwali is also the excruciating hard work of house cleaning every family goes through. And it is not just the job of house help this time, this is a collective ‘family effort’. So in order to lessen the weight of the tedious task of cleaning, netizens have been sharing a lot of memes and jokes on ‘Diwali ki Safai’.

Check out some of the best of the lot:

People with 6"2 in their IG bio, ghar aajo Diwali ki safai ho rhi pankhe saaf krne hai.— Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) October 23, 2021

*Diwali ki safai exists in every indian home*Le mom to their kid: pic.twitter.com/rkZnfoNV2g— Oyemeenakshii (@Oyeemeenakshii) October 22, 2021

Me During Me on Day Diwali ki the of DiwaliSaaf Safai celebration pic.twitter.com/CloIMutca4— Radian⚡ (@therdmeme) October 22, 2021

Diwali ki safai existsCockroaches be like: pic.twitter.com/5O9J8AjZRy— Oyemeenakshii (@Oyeemeenakshii) October 22, 2021

Mummy :- es diwali ke pahle diwaron ki Safai kar dega?.Me:- pic.twitter.com/4LYzicjU9p— Aryan kushwah (@kushwah_ji0) October 22, 2021

Me and my siblings after doing Diwali ki safai : pic.twitter.com/ywL6fUXvYM— Akshat OM (@AkshatOM3) October 20, 2021

*Diwali ki safai exists in every indian homemy mom to me : pic.twitter.com/obbQTfxfoA — A Distraction (@a_distrctn) October 18, 2021

*While doing diwali ki safai*Me to the spider whos web I just removed: pic.twitter.com/P05432zUVc— प्रशंसा (@bhakkk_lol) October 19, 2021

Me: *wakes up*Mom who wants me to help her in diwali ki safai pic.twitter.com/0iTh7PtCCc— Oyemeenakshii (@Oyeemeenakshii) October 22, 2021

*After Diwali ki safai*Spiders looking for their webs be like pic.twitter.com/DExHDphery— Sachin Dev Sharma (@SachinDevShrmaa) October 20, 2021

October is the month of falling in love ❤️Me in October:- #Diwalikisafai pic.twitter.com/S3E0vNP3xR — backchodistic (@Bakchodistic2) October 19, 2021

diwali ki safai lessgoo pic.twitter.com/Qy27hvISGD— vipin (@djfrankkie) October 23, 2021

*Diwali ki Saaf Safai Exists*Spider in my room ️ pic.twitter.com/gu68dn4odn — ʙᴀᴅ ꜱᴀʀᴄᴀꜱᴛᴇʀ (@Bad_Sarcaster) October 19, 2021

Diwali ki safai karte waqt me apna kaam chote bhai ko saupane k baad me and bro - pic.twitter.com/vAjY2yK2ni— Hemant Goyal (@freaky_boy1947) October 18, 2021

Safai tak toh thik tha, lekin Diwali ki safai bolne se premium luxurious feel aata hai Kaam wahi soch nayi #DiwaliSafai#diwalikisafai — Ankit Upadhyay (@AnkitUpadhya100) October 23, 2021

Diwali, or Deepawali this year falls on November 4. The festivities are spread across 5 days, beginning with Dhanteras which falls this year on November 2. Diwali is on the third day which is Amavasya or New Moon day. Also on the occasion of Diwali, while most parts of India worship Goddess Lakshmi, Bengalis, Odias, Assamese and Maithils worship Goddess Kali.

