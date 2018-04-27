DJ Snake is the Latest Addition to the Jethalal Fanclub. Here's Proof

A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on Apr 26, 2018 at 10:28pm PDT

French DJ William Sami Etienne Grigahcine who goes by the name of DJ Snake recently shot a music video for his single titled "Magenta Riddim" in a small town in Telangana, India to show his appreciation to the influence Indian music has had on him and his work.But this is not the only connect he has with India.Joining the Jethalal fanclub, DJ Snake shared an edited video of our beloved Jethalal Gada and Daya ben shaking a leg to his hit song "Magenta Riddim" on his Instagram page.The video was first shared by the comedy collective All India Bakchod on their Instagram account on Thursday.The French DJ later shared the video with his army of 3.7M followers. The edited video has since garnered around 240K views on the platform.We reached out to the editor of the video Dipraj Jadhav to get his reactions of his edits being catapulted to fame overnight."I made this just because I was free and had nothing to do at work. Didn't expect him to share it."He further narrated how the DJ's manager contacted him. "And then Snake's manager got in touch with me. Fast forward to Friday morning, I woke up to him sharing my mashup on his Instagram."Jadhav who is himself a big TMKOC fan is a full-time editor at AIB and has collaborated with NUCLEYA for his sub-cinema concert.And the Internet lost it.Directed by Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann (the duo behind Coldplay’s Grammy Award-nominated video for “Up & Up”), the "Magenta Riddim" video follows a squad of firefighters who can’t stop dancing—the pride and joy of their small Telangana town.Much of the talent and crew involved in making the “Magenta Riddim” video are local artists who’ve worked on legendary films in the realm of Tollywood (the Telugu-speaking film industry).Magenta Riddim is one of the latest culture-spanning singles dropped by DJ Snake. DJ Snake is both reclaiming his dance roots and pushing his artistic boundaries to create music that celebrates the global culture.Released via Geffen Records in February, Magenta Riddim has amassed over 20 million streams to date. It’s premiere being at his sold-out Accord Hotel Arena show in Paris in February.