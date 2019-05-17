English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Babu Samjho Ishare': DJ Snake Mixes His New Track 'Enzo' With Bollywood Classic
William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, AKA DJ Snake, has made his love for India and all its aspect known multiple times in the past. In fact, he's shared multiple Bollywood mashups by now.
William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, AKA DJ Snake, has made his love for India and all its aspect known multiple times in the past. In fact, he's shared multiple Bollywood mashups by now.
Bollywood fever is something that doesn't limit itself to India. We've seen clear examples of this. Fans from abroad always come up with never done before mashups and creative ways to recreate things.
And it isn't just ordinary fans, a lot of stars are in on the craze as well!
William Sami Etienne Grigahcine, AKA DJ Snake, has made his love for India and all its aspect known multiple times in the past. He even toured India in March this year.
After mentioning how this country has had an influence on his music, the French DJ has now given a new twist to a classic Hindi song: 'Babu Samjho Ishare' from the movie 1958 Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi. The original song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey.
The movie which stars Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Madhubala, and Anoop Kumar, features them singing in the clip.
DJ Snake however, didn't just share the song. He shared his own twist with it. On his Instagram, he shared an edited video by Dipraj Jadhav, who is the video editor for Nucleya and AIB.
The video starts with the original soundtrack, then switches to DJ Snake's latest single, 'Enzo.' The visuals remain the same and go with it pretty well!
This isn't the first time DJ Snake has shared his love for India and Indian music, though. Just last week, he shared a clip of the song 'Paisa, paisa' or 'Dene Wala Jab Bhi Deta' Hera Pheri, starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal.
To DJ Snake we'd like to ask, when's your official track for Bollywood coming?
