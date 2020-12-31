DMRC's How it Started vs How it's Going Meme to Sum up 2020 Leaves Twitter in Two Minds

Among many things that the coronavirus pandemic changed this year, one was the way in which the public transportation worked. There was a time when travelling in a public bus or metro or a local train was an extreme sport because of the massive number of people that used to commute through it. But the year 2020 changed it all and rules like social distancing were all that mattered.

Describing the year that changed public transportation for the people of India’s capital city, the Delhi Metro and Rail Corporation tweeted a witty post on Wednesday. The creative social media team of DMRC hopped on to the ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ trend and posted two pictures. One picture showed a pre-COVID scene of the Delhi metro when people could sit next to each other without wondering if they are carrying a deadly virus. The ‘How it’s going’ side showed the present-day scenario of Delhi Metro where people are sitting with a gap of one seat fearing the presence of coronavirus .

How it started: How it ended:#2020Rewind pic.twitter.com/UW8CDwTSe9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2020

The tweet has received 767 likes as Delhiites express their thoughts on the tweet. Many daily commuters who use Delhi Metro posted another reality of the present day condition. Many users showed how people inside the metro still do not care about social distancing and travel just like they used to.

Another user posted this picture from Delhi Metro:

Here are some more reactions to the tweet.

Is this 2 yard distance It's only 1 pic.twitter.com/z2gGWOvvzA — Ar Navin (@ArNavin2) December 30, 2020

Why you are dharing pics of Off-peak, share the pics of Peak hours as shared in Pic 1 😂😁 — Dhananjay Pathak (@dhananjay2005) December 30, 2020

Ye konsi Metro hai jo itni khaali hoti hai, abhi to ye aalam hai pic.twitter.com/uidT4OjxfZ — Be_the_Change😷 (@madhuranand007) December 31, 2020

Delhi Metro had suspended its operations earlier in March this year after the pandemic hit India. With multiple lockdowns and offices shut down, the capital city did not witness any movement of public transportation. However, as the restrictions were lifted gradually, DMRC resumed its operations in September but with some strict new rules.

DMRC had said that it will introduce flying squads and charge heavy fines from commuters who are found violating the preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus . The preventive measures were those suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the ministry of health and family welfare like maintaining a distance of one metre, wearing a face mask all times, and not travelling if the person has a fever or cough. Some other rules were sanitising the hands as soon as one enters the metro station, avoiding touching any surface inside the metro.

The new travel protocols are in place to ensure your safety. Do follow the guidelines to help us serve you better. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/zx2eIVkQj9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) September 8, 2020

For buying Metro tickets, the DMRC had done away with the tokens that were used earlier and had switched to cashless transactions.