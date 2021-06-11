DMRC's Reply with DDLJ Twist to Lover Boy Inquiring about Metro Operations Wins Hearts

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)’s reply to a man who asked about the availability of metro services on weekends is winning over the internet. As Delhi Metro has also started operations after a long gap, a Twitter user asked the DMRC if metro services would be available during the weekends so that he can meet his girlfriend. The man added that if he won’t meet his girlfriend this week then she will definitely break up with him.

Soo, the tweet spread like wildfire on the social media platform. Not only users on the micro-blogging site, but DMRC also replied to the man’s question. The department not only confirmed that the metro services have already been started but also added a filmy twist by sharing a GIF from the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. DMRC replied to the user by channelising the evergreen dialogue from the 1995 blockbuster, “Metro chalu hai mere dost. Ja ji le aapni zindagi ”.

मेट्रो चालू है मेरे दोस्त I जा जी ले अपनी ज़िन्दगी I pic.twitter.com/BRJNzT2Wap— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2021

This filmy reply has left netizens amused. A user called the DMRC’s tweet ‘wonderful.’

The loverboy too thanked the department in the comment section.

Delhi Metro resumed operations after a gap of nearly a month from June 7 onwards. Delhi government had permitted the metro operations with certain restrictions. At present, the metro can operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity only. Also, no standing commute is allowed. Metro services were suspended on May 10.

DMRC isn’t the only one who replied to the queries of lovers. In April, Mumbai Police too caught the attention by replying to a young man who wanted to meet his girlfriend amidst Covid-19 restrictions. They politely replied to the user that this can’t be possible as it didn’t fall under the essentials or emergency categories. They also wished him a lifetime of togetherness and wrote that this is just a phase.

We understand it’s essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn’t fall under our essentials or emergency categories!Distance makes the heart grow fonder & currently, you healthier P.S. We wish you lifetime together. This is just a phase. #StayHomeStaySafe https://t.co/5221kRAmHp — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

