Do All Humans and Animals Have Red Blood? Let's Find Out

An important role in the survival of any organism is its heart and blood. One of the prime functions of blood is the transportation of oxygen throughout the body and the absence of it can result in serious consequences. However, that’s not the only purpose of blood. There are other important functions too.

Let us dig deeper for some interesting human blood facts that will certainly leave you surprised.

The correct flow of blood and its colour tells a lot about your health. Well, we all know that the colour of human blood is red, but is the blood of all the living beings on earth red in colour?

Humans and most other vertebrates, that includes mammals, birds, fish, amphibians, and reptiles also have red blood. Just like human beings, they also use protein haemoglobin, a molecule, responsible for carrying oxygen in the blood. The ham present in it contains iron ore, which combines with oxygen to make it dark red.

Apart from these, there are some creatures whose blood colour is also blue, green, and purple.

Blue-blood of The Sea

It is usually found in marine animals such as octopuses, squid, molluscs, crustaceans, horseshoe carb, and sea spiders. Hemocyanin flows in their blood instead of haemoglobin. Instead of iron, this sub-content contains copper, which turns blood blue when it meets oxygen.

Toxic Green Blood

The colour of the blood does not change because of chlorophyll, but due to the amount of chlorocruorin present in the blood of some small organisms. It is a sub-content similar to haemoglobin, which turns dark green when it comes in contact with oxygen. It is commonly found in body-destroying insects such as earthworms, leeches, and sea earthworms.

Purple Blood

Some special marine worms such as peanut worms are purple-blooded, albeit for different reasons. Their blood contains hemerythrin, an oxygen-binding protein. It supplies much less oxygen than haemoglobin. It does not have any colour, but when it is oxygenated, it turns purple or magenta in colour.

