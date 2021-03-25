buzz

Do Astronauts Cry in Space? Gravity Holds Answers to This Twitter User's Viral Query

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield had previously explained how there can be no crying in space due to gravity. (Credit: Twitter)

A Twitter user's question asking about astronauts shedding tears in space went viral and met with many interesting replies, including one from retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Astronauts are a fascinating bunch of people. Signing up for trips to the outer space or studying the marvels of the universe while lodged up at the International Space Station (ISS) is not an easy job but they are trained and sent to do exactly that. And there’s a lot of things us mere mortals would like to know better about their lives in space. Even as living on Mars or moon is (hopefully) some decades away, one social media user had a unique but empathetic question for all the space aficionados.

Posting on Twitter, Danielle Weisberg with the username @danielleweisber tweeted, “how do astronauts not cry all the time from being scared?".

Danielle further added that she recently had a dream that she was falling from space, and thus’had to talk about it in therapy for 20 minutes’.

Her post became viral and people started coming up with various explanations for the reason they think astronauts do or do not cry on space. One of the first persons to reply on the thread was acclaimed Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Hadfield’s reply was short, but very ‘competent’.

Hadfield, who is a retired CSA astronaut, engineer and more was the first Canadian to walk in space and he has also flown two space shuttle missions and served as commander of the International Space Station.

Somebody had another cool response to Danielle’s tweet.

Another user @RocketCityQC had a detailed reason for astronauts not shedding tears.

This one reaction has got to be among one of the favourite answers!

One user actually shared a screenshot of an interview by Chris Hadfield, who had explained how there can be no proper ‘crying in space’. While the micro gravity atmosphere does not have an impact on tears forming, it has an effect if they fall which they don’t.

Take a look at Hadfield’s video explaining why one can’t cry in space.

Hadfield had said that in space it could hurt when crying, since the tears ‘don’t shed.’ He said that the ‘eyes create tears but they stick on as a liquid ball. In fact, they sting a bit.’

So in space, unless an astronaut wipes the water away, tears can form a giant clump that can break free of the eye.

first published:March 25, 2021, 12:15 IST