Do Bees Really Die After Stinging Humans? We Have An Answer

The popular belief says that bees die after stinging humans. But is it really true? Or is there something we still don’t know about it? Scientists conducted research with about 20,000 bees of all different species to check the truth and debunk the theory.

According to Nicholas Naeger, a molecular biologist at Washington State University, who has been researching bees for 20 years, there are more than 500 species of bees in the world that don’t sting humans but can bite. They are called bees without a sting. The stings attached to them are harmless to us and hence they don’t attack us using their stings.

What happens to a bee after being stung?

To answer this question, Alison Ray, who is doing research in Molecular, Cellular and Integrated Biosciences at Penn State University, explains that not all bees die after stinging a person. Bees sting humans as well as insects. Insects have thin skin, so the sting of a bee remains safe, but when they sting a human, their sting is stuck to our skin. This leads to their sting breaking from their body starting from their stomach to their tail end. While the bees fly away, they eventually die.

Now not all bees, but the ones whose sting gets stuck in the human skin, eventually die. It is similar to organ failure for them. However, when the bees attack other insects, the skins of such insects are thin and don’t cause any harm to the bee.

The sting remains attached to them and they fly off without being dealt with any harm. The bees that bite us instead of stinging don’t face any consequences as they don’t use stings at all. So the statement “bees die after they sting us” is only partially true and not 100% factually correct.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.