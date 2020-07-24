'Do Believe Us, Just Wear': Mumbai Police Use Uptown Funk Meme to Spread Covid19 Awareness

The social media handle of the Mumbai Police has some of the best creative content available on the internet. During the coronavirus pandemic, the city police department has been sharing various awareness messages, including the importance of wearing face masks and social distancing, via memes.

Now, the Mumbai Police has come up with another similar message, talking about the requirement and need to wear a face mask to save oneself from the spread of deadly novel coronavirus. Customizing the song Uptown Funk, sung by Mark Ronson and featuring Bruno Mars, the police department has shared a post with a text that reads, "Stop. Wait a minute. Wear a Mask. Put some distance in it."

The caption says, "Do believe us, just wear. #ImTooSafe #SafeDamn."

The post was shared on Thursday, July 23, and has received an overwhelming response from netizens. A user tagged the artists Mars and Ranson, writing, "Just In case if you haven't seen this."

@BrunoMars @MarkRonson Just In case if you haven't seen this 😆😁 — Jay (@kumarjayanth55) July 23, 2020

Another user wrote, "Whoever handles this twitter account, salute!"

Whoever handles this twitter account, salute!🙌 — Divyank Ingle (@Divyanking) July 23, 2020

Hahhahaha good one sir 👌👌👌 — kranthi kumar (@UrsKranti) July 23, 2020

Good one sir a nice way to give message — Youbraj Singh (@YoubrajSingh1) July 23, 2020

epic!! — Manas Dhruve (@i_m_manas028) July 23, 2020

On Friday, Mumbai Police tweeted about their service towards the city residents anytime, anywhere. With a post reading, "24-7 on duty, For the 24-7 city," the caption mentioned, "24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst."

24/7 - more than just a date for us all through the year! #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/wZ1bQofHUB — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 24, 2020

The awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic is important in India as the official number of infected patients is nearing the mark of 13 lakhs. The highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra, with Mumbai having more than 22 thousand active cases.