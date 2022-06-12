Do Bodyguards Carry Vladimir Putin's Poop and Urine in a Special Suitcase?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a special team of bodyguards who collect his poop and urine and deliver them back to Moscow in a special carrier. The secret service guards with the Russian Federal Guard Service are reported to accompany Putin during his trips to the washroom. According to Paris Match, this bizarre practice is being done to conceal information about Putin’s health and possible illnesses. The speculations about it being true emerged during Putin’s visit to France in 2017. Then, in 2019, Putin visited Saudi Arabia, where a similar phenomenon was observed.

A video that surfaced online, shortly after his visit, shows Putin accompanied by six guards as he is using the lavatory. In the video, two guards come out the door, followed by another guard who is carrying the special suitcase. Then comes Putin, backed by two more guards.

Take a look:

So I’m counting 6 people accompanying Vladimir Putin to the toilet… pic.twitter.com/BjG5N5IpDR — Jonah Fisher (@JonahFisherBBC) December 9, 2019

It is also reported that the people at the Russian embassy were strictly directed by the FSO to maintain extreme secrecy about the matter. While the practice was done so that Putin leaves no traces and everything is transported to “motherland” along with him, the practice itself left some traces.

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus once shared an anecdote on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2020. Julia went to the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Austria where the guide shared that prior to their visit, they gave a private tour to president Putin. The actress revealed that the museum authorities had to set up a private toilet that Putin carries with him wherever he goes, right outside the museum.

The rumour mill has it that Putin is suffering from a chronic illness and that he is being treated for a variety of ailments. Just like his private team, it is reported that Putin takes his medical team where he goes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.