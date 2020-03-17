English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Do Mosquitoes Spread COVID-19?: This Doctor Breaks 10 Myths about Coronavirus

(Image credit: Twitter)

(Image credit: Twitter)

A doctor has taken it on himself to bust some of the most common myths on Twitter.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has left people panicking and believing in all sorts of advisories. During the time of a pandemic, it is of utmost importance that we do not indulge in sharing unverified news.

A doctor has taken it on himself to bust some of the most common myths on Twitter. Faheem Younus is the Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland UCH.

He has posted a thread on Twitter to keep people updated about the health crisis. In the first of these, Younus said that the chance of coronavirus going away in the summer is improbable.

Mosquitos won’t spread the disease as it is transmitted through “respiratory droplets, not blood”.

There has been a false conception doing the rounds on the internet, which says if one can hold their breath for 10 seconds, they are safe. Younus wrote this idea was also not correct.

He said some people think they would donate blood when COVID testing is unavailable, so that the blood bank will test for the virus. Younus added that “this attempt will fail” as “no blood bank is testing for Coronavirus”.

Drink lots of water but drinking water won’t wash away the virus.

Social distancing is one of the most efficient tools that we have right now.

To everyone comparing the virus to car accidents, “Car accident[s] are not contagious, their fatalities don’t double every three days, they don’t cause mass panic or a market crash”.

Soap and water are better than sanitizers. Period.

“Home surfaces should not be a big risk”, unless there is a COVID-19 patient in the house.

No drama here. Younus signed out with another tweet, saying that “this too shall pass”.


