Do Mosquitoes Spread COVID-19?: This Doctor Breaks 10 Myths about Coronavirus

The outbreak of COVID-19 has left people panicking and believing in all sorts of advisories. During the time of a pandemic, it is of utmost importance that we do not indulge in sharing unverified news.

A doctor has taken it on himself to bust some of the most common myths on Twitter. Faheem Younus is the Chief Quality Officer and Chief of Infectious Diseases at the University of Maryland UCH.

So I’m hearing many myths about #COVID-19 and would like to quickly clear the record.



Coronavirus will go away in Sumer months.



Wrong. Previous pandemics didn’t follow weather patterns plus as we enter summer, there will be winter in the Southern Hemisphere. Virus is global. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

He has posted a thread on Twitter to keep people updated about the health crisis. In the first of these, Younus said that the chance of coronavirus going away in the summer is improbable.

Myth #2: In summer, the virus will spread more due to mosquito bites.



Wrong. This infection is spread via respiratory droplets, not blood. Mosquitos don’t increase spread. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Mosquitos won’t spread the disease as it is transmitted through “respiratory droplets, not blood”.

Myth #3: If you can hold your breath for ten seconds without discomfort, you don’t have COVID.



Wrong: Most young patients with Coronavirus will be able to hold their breaths for much longer than 10 seconds. And many elderly without the virus won’t be able to do it. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

There has been a false conception doing the rounds on the internet, which says if one can hold their breath for 10 seconds, they are safe. Younus wrote this idea was also not correct.

Myth #4: Since COVID testing is unavailable, we should donate blood. The blood bank will test for it.



No blood bank is testing for Coronavirus so this attempt will fail. Blood donation is a sacred exercise; let’s make sure we are motivated by the right reasons. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

He said some people think they would donate blood when COVID testing is unavailable, so that the blood bank will test for the virus. Younus added that “this attempt will fail” as “no blood bank is testing for Coronavirus”.

Myth #5: Coronavirus lives in the throat. So drink lots of water so the virus is pushed into the stomach where the acid will kill it.



Virus may gain entry via throat but it penetrates into the host cells. You can’t wash it away. Excessive water will make you run to the toilet. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Drink lots of water but drinking water won’t wash away the virus.

Myth #5: Coronavirus lives in the throat. So drink lots of water so the virus is pushed into the stomach where the acid will kill it.



Virus may gain entry via throat but it penetrates into the host cells. You can’t wash it away. Excessive water will make you run to the toilet. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Social distancing is one of the most efficient tools that we have right now.

Myth #6: All this social distancing is an over reaction. You’ll see that the virus won’t cause much damage.



If we don’t see many infections (I hope) it actually will prove that social distancing worked. Not that the virus was never a big deal. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

To everyone comparing the virus to car accidents, “Car accident[s] are not contagious, their fatalities don’t double every three days, they don’t cause mass panic or a market crash”.

Myth #7: Car accidents kill 30,000 people annually. What’s the big deal with COVID-19?



Car accident are not contagious, their fatalities don’t double every three days, they don’t cause mass panic or a market crash. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

Soap and water are better than sanitizers. Period.

Myth #8: Hand sanitizers are better than soap and water.



Wrong. Soap and water actually kills and washes away the virus from skin (it can not penetrate our skin cells) plus it also cleans visible soiling if hands. Don’t worry if Purrell was sold out at your supermarket. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

“Home surfaces should not be a big risk”, unless there is a COVID-19 patient in the house.

Myth #9: One of the best strategies to prevent COVID-19 is to clean every door knob in your home with disinfectants.



Wrong. Hand washing/maintaining 6ft distance is best practice. Unless you’re caring for a COVID patient at home, your home surfaces should not be a big risk. — Faheem Younus, MD (@FaheemYounus) March 17, 2020

No drama here. Younus signed out with another tweet, saying that “this too shall pass”.