Twitter discourse recently found another crucial topic in the form of notice periods and how they reflect on employers and employees. The basic debate was surrounding whether or not an employee should be judged on the basis of their performance during notice period. An entrepreneur, Rajneil Kamath, suggested on the microblogging site that potential employers should consult previous employers to find out how a person worked during their notice period, because that reflects on their work ethic.

How a person behaves when serving notice period says a lot about the person's work ethic. Future recruiters of such people should speak to previous employers on just this period to guage how an employee is.— Rajneil Kamath 🚦 (@rajneilkamath) July 29, 2021

In response, some Twitter users decried India’s lengthy notice periods and how they naturally lead to toxic work cultures, while others spoke on burnout and stress that employees face with work piled up on them. Yet others argued that work ethic is a “two-way street".

A Twitter user was quick to point out that this perspective was not necessarily the healthiest, because keeping someone trapped in a situation from which they have already mentally checked out might not be the best idea.

Honestly, a notice period, particularly a prolonged one, serves no one's best interests. Once an employee has quit, they have already moved on and checked out mentally. Chaining them to their jobs for an arbitrary amount of time isn't going to be a productive use of anyone's time— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) July 29, 2021

One user agreed to the above take, bringing up Indian companies’ notice periods and said that they were unnecessarily lengthy.

Notice period should be limited to one month max.Actually if the employee gets frustrated due to the long notice period and he behaves erratically its the company's fault not exactly his.— Rejath Johny (@iamrejathjohny) July 29, 2021

Only if the notice period was actually only a month! I remember spending 90 days on NP. The mgmt was least bothered to find a replacement for me. I tried to keep things professional but had to put my foot down and literally force them to ensure a project continuity plan.— Kanav Gulati (@thekvgulati) July 29, 2021

The original take by Kamath also found takers in the Twitter thread, where people argued that the notice period was more about a smooth transition than productivity.

The worst case is when an employee quits in the middle of a critical assignment and moves on without even handing over. It's not so much about productivity but ensuring a smooth transition— Cynic (@rsriv) July 29, 2021

The original poster argued that a person’s conduct during notice period shows how they really view the work, given the “nothing to lose" scenario.

Standard notice periods are one month and only because you need to ensure backfills abs business continuity. But the conduct of a person during that period says a lot about how that person views work when they believe there’s nothing to lose.— Rajneil Kamath 🚦 (@rajneilkamath) July 29, 2021

This spurred a debate on whether or not employer-employee relationships are transactional or if they should have more empathetic undertones.

They're different in different organizations. Unfair to judge someone's entire work ethic based on an arbitrary period of time after they have already quit rather than the work they've put in so far.— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) July 29, 2021

Also, once someone has quit, it ceases to be their problem whether an organization has enough buffer built in to handle a departure or not and how long it needs to backfill that role.— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) July 29, 2021

This is a pretty transactional view of an employer-employee relationship. I'm sure you'll agree it's cold and uncaring to lay someone off without warning or a safety-net. It's not unreasonable to expect some (not the same) degree of empathy in return. — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) July 29, 2021

employment is fundamentally a transactional relationship. An employee signs a legal contract when they join. That's literally what defines the relationship. If, along the way you develop a bond and a warm, fluffy relationship with each other, that's a perk, not a given.— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) July 29, 2021

Some users said that, in fact, the conduct of employers towards employees who have quit the organisation is what should really be on the radar. They said that when an employee quits, the company’s behaviour towards them changes, which in turn affects their performance. The following tweet suggested a way to go about things.

A lot of it has to do with work culture. In some company when employee quits the companies attitude also changes which also affects how the employee conduct him/her self. During the notice period bosses shld’t give new tasks & employee shld focus on preparing a handover document— Sab Changa Si (@SabChangaSi) July 29, 2021

Notice period generally or in most IT companies is 60 days if not 90 days.. 30 days is a luxury for those who have mentally quit the company.. another POV is, managers tend to torture in this period, Instead of KTs they plan additional work. We cannot pass generalized stmnts— MadyMadz (@MadOWatt) July 29, 2021

Not always. Most of the times its the employer who shows trust deficit during the notice period and makes it difficult for the employee. Not all have the leadership to respect the decision of an employee to move on.— Parveen (@ParveenJK) July 29, 2021

No it actually tells more about the employer than the employee— Hariesh (@bluecat16946635) July 29, 2021

The general consensus seemed to be that lengthy notice periods are counterproductive for both the organisation and the outgoing employee.

Some organisations straight up have 2 months and worse 3 months notice period, which chains Indian IT folklore. It’s unfair and plain stupid to evaluate an employee who is in his 2nd month notice to gauge his abilities by a future employer who they are excited to work for 🙂— Kevin (@singaramtalk) July 29, 2021

One Twitter user introduced the mental health concern in the debate. They alluded to the growing problem of burnout, especially among young Indian professionals.

There can be multiple reasons why one behaviours like that. Most of the time the reason to quit is just being burnt out. Isn't it the responsibility of the employer to ensure tasks are estimated realistically ? Who's at fault then ? It takes 2 hands to clap. Nothing black & white— Anonymous (@Anonymo44555039) July 29, 2021

Also most of the times, even till the last day work is piled up on these people who have mentally quit the workplace. It's no brainer they don't perform well.— Anonymous (@Anonymo44555039) July 29, 2021

If the employee is so valuable to a company's business model, then maybe they shouldn't be giving them reasons to quit and move on.Most employees quit because of the work environment and how they've been treated. But who am I to stop you from simping? — Apurv (@apjyotirmay) July 29, 2021

What do you think of this debate? Is it possible for employers and employees to reach some sort of middle ground during the notice period?

