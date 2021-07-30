CHANGE LANGUAGE
Does Employee Behaviour During Notice Period Matter? Twitter Debates

Twitter debated whether or not employees should be judged on the basis of their work during notice period. (Representational image)

Some Twitter users decried India's lengthy notice periods and how they naturally lead to toxic work cultures, while others spoke on ethics and burnout.

Twitter discourse recently found another crucial topic in the form of notice periods and how they reflect on employers and employees. The basic debate was surrounding whether or not an employee should be judged on the basis of their performance during notice period. An entrepreneur, Rajneil Kamath, suggested on the microblogging site that potential employers should consult previous employers to find out how a person worked during their notice period, because that reflects on their work ethic.

In response, some Twitter users decried India’s lengthy notice periods and how they naturally lead to toxic work cultures, while others spoke on burnout and stress that employees face with work piled up on them. Yet others argued that work ethic is a “two-way street".

A Twitter user was quick to point out that this perspective was not necessarily the healthiest, because keeping someone trapped in a situation from which they have already mentally checked out might not be the best idea.

One user agreed to the above take, bringing up Indian companies’ notice periods and said that they were unnecessarily lengthy.

The original take by Kamath also found takers in the Twitter thread, where people argued that the notice period was more about a smooth transition than productivity.

The original poster argued that a person’s conduct during notice period shows how they really view the work, given the “nothing to lose" scenario.

This spurred a debate on whether or not employer-employee relationships are transactional or if they should have more empathetic undertones.

Some users said that, in fact, the conduct of employers towards employees who have quit the organisation is what should really be on the radar. They said that when an employee quits, the company’s behaviour towards them changes, which in turn affects their performance. The following tweet suggested a way to go about things.

The general consensus seemed to be that lengthy notice periods are counterproductive for both the organisation and the outgoing employee.

One Twitter user introduced the mental health concern in the debate. They alluded to the growing problem of burnout, especially among young Indian professionals.

What do you think of this debate? Is it possible for employers and employees to reach some sort of middle ground during the notice period?

first published:July 30, 2021, 12:07 IST