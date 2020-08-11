Do Sharks Like Human Blood or Fish Blood? YouTube Experiment Dives Deep to Solve Mystery

There can be no limit to the experiments one can do to find out new fun facts. A YouTuber named Mark Rober often keeps conducting bizarre tests in order to find out more about sharks and their taste buds. In his latest experiment, Rober is out in the water to find out if the shark loves human blood or fish blood.

Rober is a former NASA engineer who turned YouTuber. He works with the Discovery Channel in their new series Shark Week, which has begun from August 9. The aim of the experiment is to test the preference of a shark between human blood and fish blood.

To conduct the experiment in the Bahamas water, Rober releases different blood types into the water. The blood is released in the same area but with some distance between them.

It is important to note here that the experiment is using cow blood instead of human blood. However, Rober also mentions that “all mammal blood essentially smells the same to sharks”, so the result stays unaffected.

After setting up all the requirements, the team sits back quietly with their drones and cameras to see the results. The experiment draws the conclusion that the toothy beasts prefer fish blood over human blood. Well, this is not the first shark experiment done by Rober.

One can watch the experiment here:

Last year, he tested if sharks can smell a drop of blood in the water. You can watch the video of the experiment here.

The video has already garnered millions of views and counting. Insane isn't it?