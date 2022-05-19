Do Undergarments Have an Expiry Date? Experts Answer

With a lot of consumer products coming with a stipulated expiry date, it is important to know that using these products past the expiry date can be harmful to health. While medicines, foods, oils and lotions have expiry dates, some wonder if undergarments, too, have an expiry date.

After all, proper usage of undergarments is an important part of personal hygiene and you do not want to compromise on the hygiene by using an undergarment longer than it is meant to. So, do undergarments have an expiry date like other commodities as well? Let us find out.

In case you are wondering how long an undergarment can be worn, the unanimous belief of most experts is that there is no specific date of expiry. It depends on usage as well as wear and tear. Dr Taraneh Shirazian of NYU Langone Health says that although there is no medical evidence-based timeframe dictating how long an undergarment is to be used, changing them every one to two years is recommended.

According to Professor Philip Tierno of the NYU School of Medicine, no underwear has an expiry date. But if your undergarments have become loose or have holes in them, it is a clear indication that it is time to buy a new one. Even if the elastic has become loose, it can cause a big discomfort while you are working, especially when in public.

The reason it’s recommended to change undergarments after they have been used for quite some time is that when they become loose, moisture gets sealed in them which may lead to bacteria accumulating over time, especially when laundry is not done properly. Wearing these undergarments can then cause rashes on the body and infection in your private parts.

The key takeaway is that you must change undergarments at least once a year and maybe in six months if you use them almost every day.

