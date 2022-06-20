Do We Need Language to Think? This is What Experts Reveal

Human conscience is a complex arrangement of bio-machinery. One tool that uncomplicates it is language. A medium that helps humans convey their thoughts to others and interpret others’ thoughts. Not only a medium, language is also believed by many in the science fraternity, to be a scalpel that carves out the very thought that is exchanged between humans.

Oscar Wilde, the great author, once wrote that language is “the parent, and not the child, of thought,” chiming in with the prevalent concept. But, the ongoing research on the subject has flipped the belief. It turns out, human brains do have the capability to formulate thoughts and think without the usage of words.

Many researchers have shown that many people do not display signs of inner monologue while thinking. The research shows evidence that the language region of the brain does not get activated when people work on logical problems that do not involve words, reported Live Science. The studies conducted in this area revealed a cognitive process called unsymbolised thinking.

Coined by Russel Hurlburt in 2008 in the journal Consciousness and Cognition, unsymbolised thinking is a phenomenon wherein the brain churns thoughts indefinite of the medium such as words, images, or symbols. “Most people do not know that they engage in unsymbolised thinking, even people who engage in it frequently,” said Hurlburt.

In another research performed by Evelina Fedorenko, the team gave word-free logical problems and scanned the brains of the subjects using Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI). “If language is essential for thinking, brain regions associated with language processing should light up whenever someone uses logic to figure out a problem,” Evelina said.

The tests showed that the region of the participants’ brains associated with language did not light up while they solved the logical problems. Studies such as these will help deepen the understanding of certain neurological conditions such as aphasia, a disorder that stunts humans’ ability to speak.

