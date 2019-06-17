Do Women Really Prefer Dad Bods to Six Packs? This Survey Suggests So

Six pack abs have apparently fallen out of favour with women, according to a new survey, suggesting “dad bods” might actually not be that bad.

An online survey commissioned by Planet Fitness revealed that four out of five women believe a "dad bod" is a sign of a man "who is confident in his own skin."

61 per cent said that they found less toned male physique a lot more "sexier".

Nearly half of women (47 percent) polled even believe dad bods are the "new six-pack," according to the S F Gate.

83 percent of mothers polled in the survey of over 2,000 American men and women said they would be proud to have a husband with a dad bod.

Planet Fitness, a prominent fitness club franchise in the United States, said the survey— which has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percent— was meant to let members know “they will never be judged while working out."

"So on Father's Day this year, we thought it would be fun to look at how men and women – parents or not – feel about the dad bod.”

"Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods, and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are. That's exactly how we want all of our members to feel when they come to Planet Fitness," Jessica Correa, senior vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness, was quoted saying.

This is the third year Planet Fitness has studied how men and women in the US feel about that type of physique, according to a Fox 8 report.