Do Women Really Prefer Dad Bods to Six Packs? This Survey Suggests So
Nearly half of women (47 percent) polled even believe dad bods are the "new six-pack."
Image Credits: Youtube.
Six pack abs have apparently fallen out of favour with women, according to a new survey, suggesting “dad bods” might actually not be that bad.
An online survey commissioned by Planet Fitness revealed that four out of five women believe a "dad bod" is a sign of a man "who is confident in his own skin."
61 per cent said that they found less toned male physique a lot more "sexier".
Nearly half of women (47 percent) polled even believe dad bods are the "new six-pack," according to the S F Gate.
83 percent of mothers polled in the survey of over 2,000 American men and women said they would be proud to have a husband with a dad bod.
Planet Fitness, a prominent fitness club franchise in the United States, said the survey— which has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percent— was meant to let members know “they will never be judged while working out."
"So on Father's Day this year, we thought it would be fun to look at how men and women – parents or not – feel about the dad bod.”
"Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods, and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are. That's exactly how we want all of our members to feel when they come to Planet Fitness," Jessica Correa, senior vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness, was quoted saying.
This is the third year Planet Fitness has studied how men and women in the US feel about that type of physique, according to a Fox 8 report.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Gavaskar Gets Into Shammi Kapoor Mode Dancing to Badan Pe Sitare With Ranveer Singh
- India vs Pakistan: Akhtar Lashes Out at ‘Brainless’ Sarfaraz After Loss to India
- Pant and Ziva Enjoy Shouting Match at India-Pakistan World Cup Game
- Maruti Suzuki Launches BS-VI-Compliant WagonR at Rs 5.10 Lakh
- Modified Bajaj Avenger Looks Like a 1247cc Harley Davidson V-Rod - Watch Video
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s