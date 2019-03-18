'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation

Our keepers recognized her, it's Bea. Looks like she's in a bad mood and does a good job making herself look bigger. Not by muscles but by it's fur. Impressive, something we humans can't do. — Helsinki Zoo (@Korkeasaari) March 17, 2019

buff monkey (chanting) BUFF MONKEY pic.twitter.com/14oPmiNXY6 — pinar (@pienar) March 15, 2019

Welcome to Finland, we have the most freakish monkeys in our zoo, I guess https://t.co/PkYaVtLNHI — Maisie-whimsie (@RhododendronWil) March 15, 2019

i think the ripped monkey should fight the buff kangaroo. It gives me no pleasure to report this. — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) March 15, 2019

Is this that guy from Umbrella Academy https://t.co/Ybz9uueRkN — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 15, 2019

going to the gym again so I can look like this specifically https://t.co/xgbKOrbdnu — SHU (@shuseph) March 17, 2019

I can’t stop looking at the face of this monkey https://t.co/uJ1XoEWECz — JP (@itmeJP) March 17, 2019

This is the monster chasing me in temple run 2 https://t.co/xtanzNicPg — lucy b (@lucygatanis) March 16, 2019

So THAT'S where Chunky Kong has been for the past 14 years. https://t.co/D5manp2ibw — Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) March 16, 2019

Can't wait for the Donkey Kong live action movie. https://t.co/0TrF9N9xbc — Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) March 16, 2019

This is the ideal make body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. https://t.co/IyK6C5VYrq — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2019

Dedicating my life to the study and veneration of this ape https://t.co/WFtsGJHtlu — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) March 16, 2019

BUT THOSE EYES SAY THAT HE'S SENSITIVE AND HAS A STORY TO TELL https://t.co/jLl2Aae0hO — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 15, 2019