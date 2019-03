'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation

Our keepers recognized her, it's Bea. Looks like she's in a bad mood and does a good job making herself look bigger. Not by muscles but by it's fur. Impressive, something we humans can't do. — Helsinki Zoo (@Korkeasaari) March 17, 2019

Protein shakes and vitamin supplements may be regular for some gym freaks, but it's not the common diet of the Internet's latest body-builder.In-fact, her diet mostly consists of bananas.If you've not picked up on the clues already, this body-building sensation isn't human but our more primitive cousin - a monkey.The image of the ripped monkey was captured by Finnish photographer, Santeri Oksanen at the Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki, Sweden.“I couldn’t believe the huge muscles that the monkey had,” Oksanen said in an interview . “The other monkeys were very small in comparison, they all looked a bit scared of her.”“The pictures make it look like it’s competing in a bodybuilding contest,” he further added.Zookeepers even managed to identify the monkey after the image went viral. Her name is Bea.The Internet is very, very impressed by Bea.Netizens may remember Roger, the super-ripped Kangaroo from Australia's Alice Park who was something of a celebrity in the animal world due to his beefcake of a body. Roger died in December last year, leaving behind an outpousring of grief and condolences.Meanwhile Bea, who is a white-faced saki, is also gaining popularity for her muscular build. According to her supervisors, the primate spends much of her life swinging from tree to tree and likes to use her fur to make herself look big.All we're saying is, maybe this is how the real 'Planet of the Apes' begins.