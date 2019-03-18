'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
Move over Arnold Schwarzenegger, the Internet has a new favorite body-builder — Bea.
Image Credits: Twiiter/therealsaok
In-fact, her diet mostly consists of bananas.
If you've not picked up on the clues already, this body-building sensation isn't human but our more primitive cousin - a monkey.
The image of the ripped monkey was captured by Finnish photographer, Santeri Oksanen at the Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki, Sweden.
“I couldn’t believe the huge muscles that the monkey had,” Oksanen said in an interview. “The other monkeys were very small in comparison, they all looked a bit scared of her.”
“The pictures make it look like it’s competing in a bodybuilding contest,” he further added.
Zookeepers even managed to identify the monkey after the image went viral. Her name is Bea.
Our keepers recognized her, it's Bea. Looks like she's in a bad mood and does a good job making herself look bigger. Not by muscles but by it's fur. Impressive, something we humans can't do.— Helsinki Zoo (@Korkeasaari) March 17, 2019
The Muscular Monkey have a great name Bea! It clearly wasnt impressed to be zoomed at. Amazing humanlike animals. Keeping species alive and well should be always priority everywhere. @nypost @foxnews @mtvuutiset @dailymirror @hsfi @iltasanomat #Finland #Animals https://t.co/aPurajJvy0— Santeri Oksanen (@TheRealSaOk) March 17, 2019
The Internet is very, very impressed by Bea.
buff monkey (chanting) BUFF MONKEY pic.twitter.com/14oPmiNXY6— pinar (@pienar) March 15, 2019
Welcome to Finland, we have the most freakish monkeys in our zoo, I guess https://t.co/PkYaVtLNHI— Maisie-whimsie (@RhododendronWil) March 15, 2019
i think the ripped monkey should fight the buff kangaroo. It gives me no pleasure to report this.— Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) March 15, 2019
Workout goals https://t.co/vffn04q5lr— Johnny Pena (@JPena1218) March 17, 2019
March 16, 2019
Is this that guy from Umbrella Academy https://t.co/Ybz9uueRkN— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 15, 2019
no one:— (Prish, 1997) (@prishlings) March 18, 2019
luther hargreeves: https://t.co/ixblAoXGbi
going to the gym again so I can look like this specifically https://t.co/xgbKOrbdnu— SHU (@shuseph) March 17, 2019
I can’t stop looking at the face of this monkey https://t.co/uJ1XoEWECz— JP (@itmeJP) March 17, 2019
This is the monster chasing me in temple run 2 https://t.co/xtanzNicPg— lucy b (@lucygatanis) March 16, 2019
So THAT'S where Chunky Kong has been for the past 14 years. https://t.co/D5manp2ibw— Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) March 16, 2019
Can't wait for the Donkey Kong live action movie. https://t.co/0TrF9N9xbc— Niche Gamer (@nichegamer) March 16, 2019
This is the ideal make body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. https://t.co/IyK6C5VYrq— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2019
Dedicating my life to the study and veneration of this ape https://t.co/WFtsGJHtlu— j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) March 16, 2019
BUT THOSE EYES SAY THAT HE'S SENSITIVE AND HAS A STORY TO TELL https://t.co/jLl2Aae0hO— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) March 15, 2019
Netizens may remember Roger, the super-ripped Kangaroo from Australia's Alice Park who was something of a celebrity in the animal world due to his beefcake of a body. Roger died in December last year, leaving behind an outpousring of grief and condolences.
Meanwhile Bea, who is a white-faced saki, is also gaining popularity for her muscular build. According to her supervisors, the primate spends much of her life swinging from tree to tree and likes to use her fur to make herself look big.
All we're saying is, maybe this is how the real 'Planet of the Apes' begins.
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Do You Even Lift Bro?' This Muscular Monkey is the Newest Internet Sensation
- JK Rowling Describes Dumbledore and Grindelwald's 'Incredibly Intense' Love Relationship
- Sonali Bendre Enjoys Sunday Brunch With Goldie Behl, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan; See Pic
- Thanos' Look From Avengers Endgame Leaked, Kissing Scene in Dear Comrade Receives Flak
- Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Spotted Having a 'Showdown' Amid Reports Marriage on Rocks
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s