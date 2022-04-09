Do You Have a Male or Female Brain? Find out from this Optical Illusion

Optical illusions are a great way to test someone’s personality. They have multiple perspectives and every person sees them differently. While some optical illusions have more than one image, others provide you with a directional illusion.

Today, we bring to you an interesting image of a man running in a dark tunnel. While looking at the image, we can’t decide whether the man is running toward us or away from us. It is contrasting for different people. However, what you witness first reveals a lot about your personality and brain function. So, let’s see what the two perceptions speak about your mind.

The man approaching you

You have a male mind! If you see a man approaching you then you seem to have good analytical skills. You try to cope with your problems by using your analytical skills and reasoning. If you become curious about anything, you do not leave it until you learn it. You tend to focus all your energy on the task you take up and always find a way to approach it. However, when it comes to multi-tasking, you often fail there. You are someone who can pull off one thing at a time instead of taking up various things at hand. When you believe in something or have an idea in your mind, you back it up with your strong opinions and convincing skills.

The man moving away from you

You have a female mind! If you see a man running away from you, then you have great analytical and reasoning skills. Instead of rushing on to make a decision, you analyse each and every aspect and then make a decision. You have a creative approach toward things and your brain functions more effectively when it comes to working on creative things. You are good at creating things from scratch. You have a sharp memory which helps you effectively do multiple tasks at once. Your institution and senses work well for you and you can blindly trust them when it comes to making a decision.

