Do You Know a Psychopath? Ask Them to Take This Test But There's a Big Catch

Binging true crime documentaries and spine-chilling movies featuring a blood-thirsty psychopath who is out on a killing spree often keeps one on the edge of the seat. But, after watching such content, it is also likely that you may wonder if you have the tendencies of a psychopath. Well, what if we tell you that there is a method that can reveal if you have psychopath qualities? A Canadian psychologist named Robert Hare developed a checklist in the 1970s for the above purpose. It was created as part of a psychology experiment and was aimed at assessing if an individual is a psychopath.

Called the Hare Psychopathy Checklist (PCL), the toll was originally developed to assess accused of crimes. It measures the psychopathic tendencies in a person using a 2-item symptom rating method.

The symptoms in the list include lack of remorse or guilt, callousness and lack of empathy, parasitic lifestyle, early behaviour problems, glib and superficial charm, cunning and manipulativeness, irresponsibility, pathological lying, and criminal versatility, among others.

Once you have gone through all the 20 symptoms, you will have to choose one of the three options given for each question. These include ‘definitely absent’ which accounts for zero points, ‘possibly present’ accounting for one point, and ‘definitely present’ which will give you two points.

You have to assess and mark yourself for each of the 20 symptoms in order to unearth the truth.

Now, it’s time for the results. Once you have given the cores, you must add up the points and note down the number. Here, a person can score a maximum score of 40 points, indicating that there is a presence of all the psychopath qualities in him. If you have scored an absolute, then you can heave a sigh of relief as you are completely sane.

The method suggests that those who score 30 or above would qualify for the diagnosis of psychopathy.

Disclaimer – The checklist is only intended for fun and should not be treated as an actual psychological assessment.

