Do You Know How And Why Chameleons Change Colour? Reason will leave you jaw dropped

Chameleons have a habit of changing its colour, according to the situation and environment. We all know that chameleons change colour and many of us would have wondered about the reason behind this unique nature of the reptile. The reason behind the chameleons changing their skin colour is quite interesting. This is also a way of their adaptability to changing environment and safety from predators.

By the way, there are many other creatures in the world who adopt many tricks to save their lives. Some showcase themselves to be dead, while some leave a strong smell to keep the enemies at bay. Similarly, a chameleon changes its colour.

The chameleon changes its colour to protect itself from its killers. When the chameleon feels that its life is in trouble, then it changes its colour and adapts itself to the color of sorrounding. Due to this, the eyes of the enemies are not able to find it and his life is saved. To save its life, the chameleon remains steady at one place and hides behind the surrounding elements.

You must have known the chameleon changing colour according to the environment. But how does it change the colour of his body? Actually, a cell is found in the chameleon’s body, which helps it to change colour as needed. It depends on the temperature of the body. According to the temperature, the chameleon’s body grows and contracts. When the body’s hormones are high, these cells start changing colour. The skin colour of the chameleon can change into yellow, dark brown and white or similar other colours. In this way chameleons change colour by controlling their body temperature.

